Amanda Nunes reveals gameplan for Germaine de Randamie rematch

In the first of three title fights on the UFC 245 bill, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will attempt to defend her bantamweight belt against Germaine de Randamie.

Nunes has bested de Randamie once before, and with a carefully constructed gameplan, intends to do so again.

The champ shed some light on that gameplan on Thursday. As many expected, she intends to leverage her perceived grappling edge against the kickboxing specialist de Randamie. That being said, Nunes is not afraid to stand with de Randamie, and will be looking to capitalize on any miscalculations her foe makes on the feet.

“Everybody knows I’m going to look for the takedowns. We all know that,” Nunes told MMA Junkie (h/t MMA News). “But if she makes a mistake, I will knock her out. I’m ready to do whatever this fight takes [from] me, but I will walk away with my belt.”

Nunes added that, despite being a big betting favorite heading into the matchup, she is not taking her upcoming challenger lightly.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for sure,” Nunes said “This makes the sport interesting. People evolve. All of the athletes evolve a lot. I’m ready. I’m ready if she shows something different. I’ll capitalize and finish the fight.

“I don’t sleep on her,” Nunes added. “This is the fight of my life. I’m going to step in there and I know she’s going to be 100 percent. I know she’s going to bring it and I’m ready.”

In addition to this Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie rematch, UFC 245 will feature a featherweight title fight between champion Max Holloway and streaking challenger Alexander Volkanovski, and a welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and his arch nemesis Colby Covington.

Which champions do you think will retain their titles at UFC 245? Will Amanda Nunes be one of them?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/13/2019.