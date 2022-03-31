Aljamain Sterling says he will “dominate” Petr Yan at UFC 273: “Enjoy the show”

Aljamain Sterling believes he will dominate Petr Yan at UFC 273 to defend his bantamweight title.

Sterling and Yan first met back at UFC 259 in March of 2021, when the Russian was looking to defend his belt for the first time. The fight was competitive but as it went on, Yan was starting to pull away until he threw an illegal knee to the head of Sterling. After ‘Funkmaster’ couldn’t continue, Yan was DQ’d leaving Sterling to win the belt by DQ.

Since then, many and wanted to see the rematch and after injuries on the Sterling side derailed it, they will finally share the Octagon on April 9 in Jacksonville at UFC 273. It’s an intriguing matchup but the bantamweight champ is expecting a rather one-sided performance.

It’s fascinating how terrified humans are to try to excel in life. Your fears are NOT mine. Your thoughts and shit opinions, also are NOT mine. I will win and I will dominate. Half you thumb pushers will never relate to confidence in the work you put in. Enjoy the show 🎭 https://t.co/RDMRKcz4p2 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 30, 2022

Although Aljamain Sterling believes he will dominate Petr Yan to defend his belt, the oddsmakers don’t believe so. The Russian is a sizeable -450 favorite and only increasing as the general public believes Yan will get his hand raised with ease, but Sterling believes all the work he has put in will pay off and it will be “And Still” to silence the doubters.

Should Sterling do what he says and dominate Yan he would send a statement to the bantamweight division and prove he is the real champ after all the talk. He would then have to defend his belt against TJ Dillashaw, but the champ would get past the rivalry with Yan and all the stakes involving it.

Do you think Aljamain Sterling will dominate Petr Yan at UFC 273 as he says?