Aljamain Sterling reveals he was not feeling well the night of UFC 259: “Yan blew it. That won’t happen again.”

Aljamain Sterling has revealed that he wasn’t feeling well on the night of UFC 259 as he prepares to return to the Octagon later this year.

On that night in Las Vegas, Sterling gave as good as he got against Yan – but ultimately, many fans felt as if “No Mercy” was starting to move ahead in the scorecards heading into the later rounds of the fight.

Alas, an illegal knee led to a disqualification for Yan, handing Sterling the UFC Bantamweight Championship in the process.

Now, Sterling has taken the time to reflect on his performance at UFC 259 and how he was feeling beforehand.

Felt like shit before the fight. I said this multiple times. Yan blew it. That won’t happen again. Last time I felt like that I did a fasten sparring on a Saturday at 1pm 3 weeks before the fight. Never again. https://t.co/QZkqnnaDVh — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 19, 2021

Sterling has been ridiculed on social media and by fans for what they believe to have been “acting” on his part after the knee. Still, even after all of the talk and all of the banter between the two men, the way this is ultimately going to be settled is by them having a rematch inside the cage.

The expectation is that it could happen before the end of the year as Aljo continues his recovery from neck surgery, with Yan quite clearly chomping at the bit to get his hands on Sterling for the second time.

Elsewhere, the bantamweight division is really starting to heat up and become one of the most elite divisions in the entire promotion.

When will Aljamain Sterling be able to return to action? Do you think he can beat Petr Yan and retain the title when he does? Let us know your thoughts on the bantamweight title situation down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!