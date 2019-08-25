Aljamain Sterling puts the UFC bantamweight division on blast

UFC bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling put the rest of the promotion’s top 135lbers on blast in a social media post on Sunday.

“The Funkmaster” called out nearly everyone in the top 10 in a humorous Instagram post. Check out what Aljo said below.

“I got a message for the whole division Joe!

Henry CeDooDoo, your act stinks! Literally!

Marlon Moraes, finally ran out of magic!

Cory Sandhagen, stop drinking that delusional kool-aid!

Petr Yan, makes me yawn!

Raphael Assuncao…who cares?

Pedro Munhoz tough bastard, but not quick enough!

Cody Garbrandt, quickest rise and quickest fall!

Urijah Faber the one-trick pony!

I saved the best for last! Frankie Edgar, 135 lbs will NOT be “The Answer”!

#FunkGotNext #BeGreat! #HenryHasAGoldMedal #FunkBandits#ItsNotTalkingShitIfItsTheTruth!!”

Sterling is arguably next in line for a title shot against UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo. The problem is that Cejudo is currently injured, and when he does return to the Octagon the UFC wants Cejudo to defend his flyweight title against Joseph Benavidez.

Aljo has recently been linked to a fight against Frankie Edgar at UFC 244 this November in New York, but that fight is not yet official.

Sterling (18-3) is currently riding a four-fight win streak. He has defeated Pedro Munhoz, Jimmie Rivera, Cody Stamann and Brett Johns during his win streak to push him into the top-three in the UFC’s official rankings. Only Cejudo and former top contender Marlon Moraes are ahead of him at the moment.

“The Funkmaster” is 10-3 overall in the UFC but has never been able to get the title shot that he badly wants. He may realize that with Cejudo likely fighting at 125lbs next that his best shot to get another big fight is to name as many of the top names as possible, which he did in this post, and hope for the best from the UFC matchmakers.

Who do you think Aljamain Sterling should fight next?