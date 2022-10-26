Aljamain Sterling admits he likes Henry Cejudo despite ‘sad’ America remarks

Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he does like Henry Cejudo, despite being frustrated by his controversial comments following UFC 280.

After submitting TJ Dillashaw back at UFC 280, Aljamain Sterling called out a handful of fighters in the bantamweight division in an attempt to keep himself busy as champion. Many responded to the challenge, including Henry Cejudo, who plans on coming out of retirement after over two years away.

However, ‘Triple C’ did rub some people the wrong way with the following remarks.

“Yo @danawhite give me the next title shot! Let’s bring this title back to America.”

- Advertisement - “Well congratulations Alja-shit-stain. You get to keep beating my leftovers. Congratulations. I took that dude out in 32 seconds! Let’s not forget, all you guys are babysitting my belt. All you sorry ass 135-pounders, there’s one king and his name is Triple C. You’re gonna get it. Sign the contract, ho!” Sterling went on to note that he is an American citizen but in a new tweet, he actually had a slightly different take on the matter. I like Henry, but this is 100% spot on!! I really don’t even think he’s intentionally doing it, which makes it the sad part. This narrative he’s trying to paint is just a complete turn off on multiple levels. We can find another way to build a fight. This ain’t it. https://t.co/Q4LLkS3XDi — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 25, 2022 “I like Henry, but this is 100% spot on!! I really don’t even think he’s intentionally doing it, which makes it the sad part. This narrative he’s trying to paint is just a complete turn off on multiple levels. We can find another way to build a fight. This ain’t it.” Sterling prepares for war - Advertisement - There are now early reports suggesting that the two may actually square off next February in Australia, although it has yet to be 100% confirmed. Either way, it feels like this rivalry is far from over. What do you think about Henry Cejudo’s comments and Aljamain Sterling’s response? Is it just a matter of time before they square off for the title? Let us know your thoughts on this and more down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

