Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris rescheduled for UFC Fight Island event

A heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris has been rescheduled to take place at the UFC Fight Island event on May 16.

Overeem and Harris were supposed to meet at UFC Washington, D.C. in December 2019 but Harris was forced to withdraw after the murder of his daughter Aniah Blanchard. Overeem ended up fighting Jairzinho Rozenstruik and was knocked out in the fifth round of the fight. The UFC re-booked Overeem to fight Harris at UFC Portland but the card was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fight is now back on. The UFC has a card set for May 16, which was originally scheduled for San Diego and which is now set to take place at the mysterious Fight Island, and Overeem vs. Harris will be a part of that event, along with some other re-booked fights.

Harris himself announced the fight’s re-booking on his Instagram.

Overeem also hinted he will be fighting at the event on his Instagram, posting a photo of an empty airport.

It’s good that the UFC was able to get this fight re-booked, as it’s an important bout in the heavyweight division. Both Overeem and Harris are two of the top-10 ranked heavyweights in the UFC and the winner of this fight will keep their name in the title talks.

Overeem is coming off of the brutal loss to Rozenstruik but prior to that had won two fights by knockout over Aleksei Oleinik and Sergey Pavlovich. Harris, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Oleinik and Spivak. The winner of this bout will put themselves in a good position to get another big fight their next time out, and with a couple more wins it’s possible either Harris or Overeem could fight for the belt.

