Ali Abdelaziz unsure what will come next for Beneil Dariush following Oliveira vs Makhachev booking: “When is he going to get a title shot, when he’s 40?”

Ali Abdelaziz believes Beneil Dariush deserves a big fight as his year-long wait for a return to the Octagon continues.
In May 2021 at UFC 262, Beneil Dariush defeated Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision to put himself in line for a major fight at lightweight. Ever since then he’s been waiting to get back in the cage and was gearing up to do so in February, only for a bout against Islam Makhachev to fall through as a result of him sustaining an ankle injury.
He’s working his way back to full health but with no fight currently confirmed, there are still some question marks over the 33-year-old’s future and where he may fit into the title picture.
Ali Abdelaziz, meanwhile, has questioned why some members of the top 15 aren’t taking on Dariush.
“Beneil deserves a big fight.
“Everybody is out. Beneil, he deserves a fight. I believe he could fight Islam for the lightweight title.
“UFC and Sean is doing his job, but he can’t force guys to fight. Everybody is holding their rankings. I don’t like the rankings. Beneil is on an eight-fight winning streak, when is he going to get a title shot? When he’s 40? All these guys who have been losing, they shouldn’t be turning down fights. We’re gonna figure it out, we always do.”
This October at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, Islam Makhachev will challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight championship.
It’s a fight that’s been a long time coming for Makhachev and as per Ali, there’s a chance we could see Dariush get that fight after all – and it may be for the title if Islam can get past ‘Do Bronx’.
What do you think will be next for Beneil Dariush? Can you picture him challenging for a UFC title at some point in the future?This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM