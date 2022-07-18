Ali Abdelaziz unsure what will come next for Beneil Dariush following Oliveira vs Makhachev booking: “When is he going to get a title shot, when he’s 40?”

Ali Abdelaziz believes Beneil Dariush deserves a big fight as his year-long wait for a return to the Octagon continues.

In May 2021 at UFC 262, Beneil Dariush defeated Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision to put himself in line for a major fight at lightweight. Ever since then he’s been waiting to get back in the cage and was gearing up to do so in February, only for a bout against Islam Makhachev to fall through as a result of him sustaining an ankle injury.

He’s working his way back to full health but with no fight currently confirmed, there are still some question marks over the 33-year-old’s future and where he may fit into the title picture.

Ali Abdelaziz, meanwhile, has questioned why some members of the top 15 aren’t taking on Dariush.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Beneil deserves a big fight.

“Everybody is out. Beneil, he deserves a fight. I believe he could fight Islam for the lightweight title.

“UFC and Sean is doing his job, but he can’t force guys to fight. Everybody is holding their rankings. I don’t like the rankings. Beneil is on an eight-fight winning streak, when is he going to get a title shot? When he’s 40? All these guys who have been losing, they shouldn’t be turning down fights. We’re gonna figure it out, we always do.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

This October at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, Islam Makhachev will challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight championship.

It’s a fight that’s been a long time coming for Makhachev and as per Ali, there’s a chance we could see Dariush get that fight after all – and it may be for the title if Islam can get past ‘Do Bronx’.

What do you think will be next for Beneil Dariush? Can you picture him challenging for a UFC title at some point in the future?