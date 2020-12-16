Ali Abdelaziz claims he is willing to compete against “gatekeeper” Tony Ferguson under the SUG banner

Ali Abdelaziz says he’s willing to battle UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson in a grappling match under the Submission Underground banner.

Ferguson returned to the cage in the co-main event of UFC 256 last weekend, where he was out-grappled to a decision loss against Charles Oliveira. After the fight, Ali Abdelaziz, the CEO of Dominance MMA and the manager of MMA stars like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman, sparked a Twitter skirmish with Ferguson.

While Ferguson has not responded to Abdelaziz’s most recent Tweets, the MMA manager is still letting the lightweight star have it on Twitter.

On Tuesday night, he referred to Ferguson as a “gatekeeper,” and suggested he fight fringe contenders like Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush going forward.

You’re lucky you lost because @TeamKhabib cripple you you know it I know it and now the whole world know it https://t.co/ZnqN1eShK1 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 15, 2020

You are now Gate keeper Young upcoming talent to beat your ass like @MAKHACHEVMMA @beneildariush hooker and many more https://t.co/ZnqN1eShK1 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 15, 2020

“You’re lucky you lost because @TeamKhabib [would] cripple you,” Abdelaziz wrote to Ferguson. “You know it, I know it and now the whole world know it.

“You are now Gate keeper,” Abdelaziz added. “Young upcoming talent to beat your ass like @MAKHACHEVMMA @beneildariush hooker and many more.”

After Abdelaziz published these Tweets, he was asked by a fan if he’d be willing to settle his differences with Ferguson under the Submission underground banner. He responded quickly and affirmatively.

“Yes 💯,” Abdelaziz wrote when asked if he’d be willing to take on Ferguson in a grappling contest.

Would be interested in watching Ali Abdelaziz and Tony Ferguson settle their differences on the grappling mats? Who do you think would come out on top? Let us know in the comments section.