Alexander Volkanovski says Henry Cejudo is ‘trying to stay relevant’ but will ‘regret’ calling him out if they fight

Alexander Volkanovski believes Henry Cejudo is just trying to stay relevant by calling him out.

Cejudo, who is the current bantamweight champion, has said he wants to fight Volkanovski to try and become the first three-weight champion in the UFC. It would no doubt be a phenomenal feat. Yet, Volkanovski doesn’t believe it will happen, as he says “Triple C” will regret calling him out if they were to scrap down the line.

“Henry, he’s going to do his thing and talk and get his name and try to stay relevant and all that and good on him,” Volkanovski said backstage at UFC 248. “But if that happens, and he fights, and we do face each other in the octagon, he’ll regret calling me out pretty quick.”

In order for the two to fight, Cejudo will need to beat Jose Aldo at UFC 250. Although it is a scrap many people didn’t like, Alexander Volkanovski says it is intriguing and one that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Brazilian got it done.

“Obviously, Aldo’s got a couple of losses. But, he’s still in good nick. I still think he’s a tough fight for Cejudo, as well, so I hope Cejudo isn’t taking that fight lightly. Aldo’s no joke,” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “I don’t even know how old he is. But, even at the age he is now, he’s still moving really well. I still think Aldo can get it done. I don’t know. I’ll definitely watch. I’ll be interested to see. I think Aldo can actually get it done.”

There is no question an Alexander Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejduo superfight would be massive. It also could make sense if they both defend their belts in their upcoming fights.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/10/2020.