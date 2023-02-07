Alexander Volkanovski questions Islam Makhachev’s striking ahead of UFC 284: “He’s got people around him saying he can strike. We’ll see.”

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t think Islam Makhachev’s striking is as good as many people think it is.
Volkanovski is set to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 284 in a massive fight for both men’s legacies. Although Volkanovski is moving up in weight and is the betting underdog, he has confidence in his skills that he will get his hand raised, in large part due to him believing he has the striking advantage. However, Makhachev has made it clear he is gunning for the KO.
“Honestly, I want to knock him out. Everybody says Islam is a grappler or wrestler. But I want to show people my striking,” Makhachev said to ESPN Deportes about his fight with Volkanovski. “He’s a short guy, and I really believe I can knock him out. This is not his area. I am from (another) division. This is not the same power. Not the same. He’s going to understand this
“If he’s taking me lightly and thinks he will just be able to bully me, that’s going to mess him up mentally when he realizes he can’t do that,” Volkanovski said on UFC Countdown. “He’s got all people around him saying he’s well-rounded and can strike. We’ll see.”
If Volkanovski does keep his UFC 284 fight on the feet, he is confident he will get his hand raised and shock many by becoming a champ-champ.
Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) defended his featherweight title for the fourth time last time out with a decision win over Max Holloway. The Aussie is undefeated in the UFC and holds notable wins over Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo, and Chad Mendes among others. This will also be the second time he fights at 155lbs in the UFC as he made his promotional debut at lightweight.
