UFC parts ways with eight more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with an additional eight fighters, including Aleksandra Albu, Chris De La Rocha, Syuri Kondo and Alex Chambers.

This latest round of releases was first reported by Nolan King and Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie. According to their report, some of these fighters parted ways with the promotion recently, others did so over a year ago with no coverage.

See the eight fighters that have parted ways with the promotion below:

Aleksandra Albu (3-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Ali Alqaisi (8-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Cyril Asker (9-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Alex Chambers (5-5 MMA, 1-4 UFC)

Chris De La Rocha (5-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Syuri Kondo (6-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Bojan Mihajlovic (10-6 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

Suman Mokhtarian (8-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

The UFC has been significantly downsizing its roster recently, and has parted ways with number of well known fighters, most notably former middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero and former light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson—both of whom have since signed with Bellator.

While it’s always unfortunate to see fighters part ways with the promotion, it’s never particularly surprising either. Company President Dana White has made no secret of the fact that the roster requires frequent downsizing to make room new talent signed through programs like Contender Series.

“It’s all a numbers game,” White said after an episode of Contender Series last summer. “We have to give everybody three fights a year, so you can only have so many people under contract.

“Every once in awhile, you’ll see a huge cut,” he added. “We’ll go through and there will be 14, 15 guys cut in a week. Stuff like that. That’s the nature of the beast.”

Are you surprised by the latest round of cuts by the UFC? Which of these fighters do you think should have been given the opportunity to stick around? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.