Kiamran Nabati, Ferrari Fairtex suspended from ONE after testing positive for banned substances

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025

ONE Championship has struck down the hammer on two of its Muay Thai fighters following positive tests for banned substances.   

Kiamran Nabati

Kiamran Nabati and Ferrari Fairtex both tested positive for doping. This happened after their bantamweight Muay Thai clash on Friday, January 31, at ONE Friday Fights 95.   

Both athletes failed tests under the ONE Anti-Doping Program, which follows the regulations of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).  

On January 31, Nabati scored a first-round knockout against Ferrari. But as a result of testing for banned substances, the #4-ranked contender’s victory has been overturned and ruled as a no contest. He begins to serve a one-year doping ban for showing signs of drostanolone, modafinil, and meldonium.  

Drostanolone is a performance enhancing anabolic steroid used to increase awareness. Meldonium improves stamina and recovery time by increasing blood flow to the muscles.  

This instance isn’t the first doping controversy Nabati has been involved with, either. The Russian striker faced a six-year ban in 2017 from the International Federation of Muaythai Associations after testing positive for clenbuterol as well as a tampering charge.  

He also received another ban dating back to November 2024 after IFMA’s website publicly disclosed a second four-year suspension after testing positive for clenbuterol, drostanolone, and meldonium, and another count of tampering. 

However, he managed to continue his career as a professional. After all, the suspensions in question only related to amateur competition under IFMA. That allowed him to reach ONE Friday Fights in late 2023, where he later secured a main roster contract with ONE Championship.

Ferrari Fairtex gets three-month suspension from ONE Championship

Meanwhile, Thai star Ferrari Fairtex faces a short-term suspension of three months by ONE Championship. He was flagged for two banned substances. His post-fight test showed banned cardiac stimulant heptaminol and octodrine, a stimulant that increases endurance. 

Their samples were collected inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium and were examined by Sweden’s International Doping Tests & Management (IDTM), who have worked with ONE Championship since August 2022. 

IDTM have worked in correlation with Drug Free Sport International since 2018, covering over 300 athletic organizations worldwide in the NFL, NCAA, and the NBA. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek opens up on life as Muay Thai superstar

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues unshaken by late-notice change of opponent at ONE Fight Night 29 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025

The road to ONE Fight Night 29 hasn’t been the smoothest for reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. But she remains undeterred and unshaken. 

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals the person who inspired her to fight

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 6, 2025

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is currently in the prime of her punching powers. But she believes she wouldn’t be here without her older sister.   

Phetjeeja
ONE Championship

Phetjeeja senses cardio will be Kana’s fatal flaw at ONE 172  

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 6, 2025

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Phetjeeja presents a fighting style that’s quicker than a hiccup. At ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang later this month, she intends to utilize that to drag Kana Morimoto into deep waters.  

Takeru Segawa
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Takeru admits losing to Superlek changed him: "Like I had died" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 6, 2025

Japanese kickboxing ace Takeru Segawa isn’t used to being on the losing side of the fight. That’s why his ONE Championship debut defeat to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165 in January 2024 hit so hard. But in the bout’s aftermath, he learned many lessons.   

Takeru Segawa

Takeru "gunning" for all-out war with Rodtang at ONE 172

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 5, 2025
Adriano Moraes
ONE Championship

Adriano Moraes predicts "legendary win" in ONE flyweight world title fight at ONE 172

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 5, 2025

Eight-time ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Adriano Moraes is on the cusp of reaching another major milestone.  

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Joe Rogan reacts to Tawanchai’s arm-breaking kicks: ‘He's terrifying’ 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 3, 2025

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has a new admirer in Joe Rogan.   

Roberto Soldic
Roberto Soldic

Roberto Soldic wants ONE welterweight world champion Christian Lee next

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 3, 2025

Welterweight MMA star Roberto Soldic finally got off the mark in ONE Championship, and he has lofty ambitions of where he wants to go next.  

Roberto Soldic
ONE Championship

Roberto Soldic unimpressed with Dricus du Plessis: “I don’t think he’s upgraded his skills” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 28, 2025

ONE Championship welterweight star Roberto Soldic goes way back with UFC Middleweight World Champion Dricus du Plessis. The pair fought each other twice in KSW many moons ago. But Soldic sees no huge leaps in the South African’s acumen.   