Superbon praises Masaaki Noiri after five-round war at ONE 173: “He was still standing there”

Survival matters as much as skill when warriors trade leather for 15 minutes straight. Superbon learned this truth again Sunday night, discovering that Japanese resolve runs deeper than most people realize.

The undisputed ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion faced ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 35-year-old Thai striker extended his professional record to 117-37 after weathering a brutal five-round examination from the 32-year-old Japanese warrior.

Sitting behind the microphone at the post-event press conference, Superbon reflected on exactly what made his opponent dangerous. The interim champion’s ability to absorb punishment without wilting surprised nobody who’d studied his career, yet experiencing it firsthand created a different kind of respect.

Noiri walked through strikes that would’ve crumbled lesser fighters. The Thai champion connected with thunderous shots throughout their clash, yet his opponent kept pressing forward like a man possessed.

“I’m not surprised. He looked very tough and he’s really tough in the ring. He had it big for me. He took a lot of damage from me and he was still standing there, he never backed [down],” he said.

Superbon praises Japanese fans following grueling battle

Superbon absorbed his opponent’s best shots while delivering his own calculated aggression. The competitive nature of their encounter kept everyone guessing until the final bell sounded across Ariake Arena.

Neither fighter showed any interest in retreat despite absorbing significant damage. The interim champion’s dangerous strikes and kicks tested Superbon’s championship mettle throughout their 15-minute war in front of the Japanese crowd.

The undisputed king revealed his genuine appreciation for fighting in Tokyo’s electric atmosphere. Japanese fans created an energy that elevated both warriors beyond their normal capabilities.

“I enjoyed the fight, and it was really fun to fight with him. And I love Japanese fans. All the fans supported him, supported me, cheered for him, cheered for me. I love Japanese fans. Thank you so much,” he said.