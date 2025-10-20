Shamil Erdogan sees flaws in Ryugo Takeuchi’s striking strategy: “He is too aggressive”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 19, 2025
Shamil Erdogan

Heavyweight debuts carry enormous pressure. Shamil Erdogan sees opportunity rather than risk against a dangerous Japanese knockout artist fighting before his home crowd.

Erdogan faces Ryugo Takeuchi in a heavyweight MMA bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 35-year-old Turkish powerhouse makes his divisional debut riding a four-fight winning streak after dominating at middleweight.

Erdogan built his reputation through devastating finishes since joining ONE Championship. He defeated Fan Rong in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, then scored back-to-back stoppage wins over Myanmar legend Aung La N Sang to prove elite credentials.

The Kremost Fight Club representative comes off an explosive 41-second TKO victory over Gilberto Galvao at ONE Fight Night 29 this past March. Moreover, his perfect 12-0 record features complete dominance with barely any adversity faced throughout his unbeaten run.

Moving up to heavyweight unlocks new challenges and matchmaking opportunities. The Turkish star gained muscle through strength training while maintaining his usual preparation routine split between Thailand camps. Family motivation drives his championship ambitions across multiple divisions.

Takeuchi represents his first heavyweight test. The 22-year-old Japanese striker brings explosive power and aggressive style that earned highlight-reel finishes on the regional scene before joining ONE’s elite roster.

“I love challenges. I need to prove to myself that I am legit in heavyweight among the best fighters,” he said.

“I gained some muscles with pumping iron. Besides it, my training goes as usual. I am spending my camp in Thailand – it is my second home now.”

Shamil Erdogan plans to exploit opponent’s recklessness

Shamil Erdogan studied Ryugo Takeuchi’s approach. However, the Turkish veteran believes his opponent’s aggressive forward pressure creates opportunities for counter-attacks.

Experience advantages carry weight at the highest levels. Erdogan possesses superior fighting IQ developed through years competing against elite opposition. Moreover, his striking and wrestling credentials provide multiple paths to victory.

Takeuchi’s strength lies in knockout power combined with youth and ambition. But rushing forward without calculated setups opens defensive vulnerabilities that veterans capitalize on ruthlessly.

Erdogan draws inspiration from Anatoly Malykhin’s historic three-division run. He defeated the Russian in freestyle wrestling years ago before Malykhin collected ONE titles at middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight.

“I know he is young and has ambitions. He is a good striker and the home crowd will push him hard. His strength is his striking, KO power in hands, but I have some key for the victory for this fight. I will show it there,” he said.

“He is too aggressive, rushing to opponent straight forward. This is what I want to use versus him. I am confident in my striking and wrestling. I have more experience and my fighting IQ is higher.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Shamil Erdogan

Related

Suablack Tor Pran49

Suablack faces unbeaten Johan Estupinan in flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 37

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2025
Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio embraces flyweight move: "I've gotten physically stronger"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2025

Weight class transitions demand strategic adaptation. Joshua Pacio discovered maintaining speed while adding strength requires meticulous preparation.

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane predicts Yuki Yoza-Superlek bantamweight kickboxing fight at ONE 173:

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2025

Championship experience provides unique perspective when breaking down elite striking matchups. Nabil Anane understands what Superlek brings after sharing the ring twice with the Thai legend.

Willie Van Rooyen
ONE Championship

Undefeated Willie van Rooyen signs with ONE Championship, faces Avazbek Kholmirzaev at ONE Fight Night 37

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 15, 2025

South African MMA sensation Willie van Rooyen brings his perfect record into ONE Championship’s global spotlight. The undefeated fighter faces his toughest challenge immediately against a dangerous Uzbek finisher.

Oumar Kane
ONE Championship

ONE Championship reveals historic 16-bout card featuring seven ONE World Title fights at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 14, 2025

Tokyo transforms into martial arts central command when ONE Championship delivers one of its most ambitious events. Seven world title fights headline a 16-bout spectacle spanning multiple combat disciplines.

Tengnueng Fairtex

Tengnueng Fairtex "ready to attack in every way" in ONE Friday Fights 129 main event

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 14, 2025
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang Jitmuangnon embraces new role in life: "It's a father-and-son thing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 13, 2025

Fatherhood transformed Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s world beyond recognition. The Thai superstar discovered a new kind of battle built on patience rather than power.

Yuki Yoza
Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza targets Superlek's mental fortitude: "I want to break that strong spirit"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 13, 2025

Mental warfare drives Yuki Yoza’s preparation for the biggest test of his career. The Japanese striker believes shattering Superlek’s legendary composure represents the key to victory.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali meets Malaysian Prime Minister: "It was truly an honor"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 12, 2025

A 90-minute conversation with Malaysia’s Prime Minister confirmed Johan Ghazali‘s influence extends beyond the ring. The teenage sensation discussed combat sports and national pride with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Marcelo Garcia
ONE Championship

Marcelo Garcia faces Lachlan Giles in lightweight submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 38

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 12, 2025

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu royalty meets modern innovation when generations collide in Bangkok, Thailand. Marcelo Garcia continues his inspirational comeback journey against an Australian who built his reputation by toppling giants.