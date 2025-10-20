Shamil Erdogan sees flaws in Ryugo Takeuchi’s striking strategy: “He is too aggressive”

Heavyweight debuts carry enormous pressure. Shamil Erdogan sees opportunity rather than risk against a dangerous Japanese knockout artist fighting before his home crowd.

Erdogan faces Ryugo Takeuchi in a heavyweight MMA bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 35-year-old Turkish powerhouse makes his divisional debut riding a four-fight winning streak after dominating at middleweight.

Erdogan built his reputation through devastating finishes since joining ONE Championship. He defeated Fan Rong in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, then scored back-to-back stoppage wins over Myanmar legend Aung La N Sang to prove elite credentials.

The Kremost Fight Club representative comes off an explosive 41-second TKO victory over Gilberto Galvao at ONE Fight Night 29 this past March. Moreover, his perfect 12-0 record features complete dominance with barely any adversity faced throughout his unbeaten run.

Moving up to heavyweight unlocks new challenges and matchmaking opportunities. The Turkish star gained muscle through strength training while maintaining his usual preparation routine split between Thailand camps. Family motivation drives his championship ambitions across multiple divisions.

Takeuchi represents his first heavyweight test. The 22-year-old Japanese striker brings explosive power and aggressive style that earned highlight-reel finishes on the regional scene before joining ONE’s elite roster.

“I love challenges. I need to prove to myself that I am legit in heavyweight among the best fighters,” he said.

“I gained some muscles with pumping iron. Besides it, my training goes as usual. I am spending my camp in Thailand – it is my second home now.”

Shamil Erdogan plans to exploit opponent’s recklessness

Shamil Erdogan studied Ryugo Takeuchi’s approach. However, the Turkish veteran believes his opponent’s aggressive forward pressure creates opportunities for counter-attacks.

Experience advantages carry weight at the highest levels. Erdogan possesses superior fighting IQ developed through years competing against elite opposition. Moreover, his striking and wrestling credentials provide multiple paths to victory.

Takeuchi’s strength lies in knockout power combined with youth and ambition. But rushing forward without calculated setups opens defensive vulnerabilities that veterans capitalize on ruthlessly.

Erdogan draws inspiration from Anatoly Malykhin’s historic three-division run. He defeated the Russian in freestyle wrestling years ago before Malykhin collected ONE titles at middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight.

“I know he is young and has ambitions. He is a good striker and the home crowd will push him hard. His strength is his striking, KO power in hands, but I have some key for the victory for this fight. I will show it there,” he said.

“He is too aggressive, rushing to opponent straight forward. This is what I want to use versus him. I am confident in my striking and wrestling. I have more experience and my fighting IQ is higher.”