UFC star Sean O’Malley expresses interest in future boxing matches with Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia: “I truly believe I could beat one of those guys”

By Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

UFC star Sean O’Malley has revealed that he’d be interested in boxing Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia at some point in the future.

Right now, Sean O’Malley is easily one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. In addition to his flamboyant personality and fight style, he’s also the number one contender in the bantamweight division.

In his next bout, he’s expected to take on Aljamain Sterling. In doing so, he will compete for a UFC championship for the very first time. From there, if he wins, the sky is the limit for him.

Of course, fighters are always trying to shoot for the stars. MMA is his main priority right now but in the future, that could all change.

In a recent interview, ‘Suga’ suggested that he could venture into the world of boxing – and he has a few opponents in mind.

“A lot of influencers and celebrities are getting into boxing, which is sweet. I think that’s the perfect way to settle beef, I wish more people would have beef and then box.”

O’Malley calls his shot

“If I ever do a boxing match I think it’ll be similar to when Conor fought Floyd. When it’s the pay-per-view king in the UFC vs another pay-per-view king in boxing. So, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, those are two guys I could see myself potentially boxing in 5-6 years. I truly believe I could beat one of those guys. It would be a very difficult challenge.”

“MMA fighting is definitely harder than boxing. That’s the reason you don’t see any boxers going over to MMA.”

Do you believe Sean O’Malley will be able to secure a boxing match of this magnitude down the road? If he does, what chance do you believe he has of beating either of these guys? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

