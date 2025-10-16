Ronda Rousey shares eye-opening reaction to latest UFC comeback rumors: “Never really done”

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey responded to the swirl of recent rumors surrounding a potential return to the Octagon in 2026.

Years since her UFC 207 finale against Amanda Nunes, UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey is ramping up speculation over another potential appearance inside the Octagon.

Rousey, who left MMA following back-to-back losses to Holly Holm and Nunes, has returned to training in MMA in recent months. Viral training footage drew a strong response from fans and UFC CEO Dana White; who lauded Rousey for looking ‘jacked like she used to be’.

Rousey has remained mum on whether or not she’s serious about an MMA comeback, or if she’s training MMA just for the overall benefits. Regardless, Rousey isn’t closing the door on a comeback after watching Boxing legend Mike Tyson return to fighting at age 58.

Ronda Rousey took inspiration from Mike Tyson: “You’re never really done”

In a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast, Rousey reacted to the latest speculation surrounding her potential UFC comeback.

“They’re like ‘you look so good!’ Because I’m the greatest ever,” Rousey said. “Of course, this is what happens when I train! I look great. Sorry. I don’t have to have a plan for world domination in mind.

“But Mike Tyson coming back and being the biggest fight of last year just kind of proves that I don’t think anyone’s ever really done.”

Rousey went on to express the relief she feels being mentally and physically able to train again.

“So it just kind of came from a place of just joy, and I just want to do it just because I enjoy it, instead of this is what I feel obligated to do or this is what I’m being coerced to be doing for one reason or another,” Rousey admitted.

“It’s what my body really wants. It’s what I’ve been training to do my whole life and I just feel healthier and better and I want to train again.” (h/t MMA Fighting)