UFC star accuses Rico Verhoeven of turning down fight offer for Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett undercard

Former GLORY heavyweight kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven allegedly turned down a high-profile fight at UFC 324 next month.

GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven made headlines just weeks ago when he announced he was parting ways with the kickboxing promotion to become a free agent. In recent weeks, he’s been linked to potential fights across MMA and boxing, including one high-profile showdown with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Verhoeven is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished combat sports athletes of all time after a legendary run in GLORY. He hasn’t competed since a dominant win over Artem Vakhitov in June at GLORY 100.

Verhoeven has been linked to a potential UFC signing in what would be a much-needed boost to the heavyweight division. According to one of the division’s biggest stars, Verhoeven was offered an opportunity to fight at UFC 324 before allegedly turning it down.

Derrick Lewis: Rico Verhoeven turned down fight against me at UFC 324

During a recent episode of The Beast & The Cowboy, UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis claimed Verhoeven’s UFC debut nearly came against him at UFC 324.

“[The UFC] was talking about ‘We got something big for you, don’t worry about, just sit and wait’. But s— I’ve been waiting!” Lewis said.

“[UFC 324] in January. It was supposed to be some dude from Glory, Rico [Verhoeven]. Then he turned the fight down. Supposed to be against him. Tried to get Sergei Pavlovich back, he said no.”

Lewis was then booked to face Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC 324 after Verhoeven’s allegedly declined offer. As of this writing, it’s uncertain if the matchmakers remain interested in signing Verhoeven to a contract.

Verhoeven has fought once in MMA during his fighting career, a first-round TKO win over Viktor Bogutzki at Romanian Xtreme Fighting 20 in October 2015. Meanwhile, Lewis will return to the Octagon next month on a two-fight win streak, including recent wins over Tallison Teixeira and Rodrigo Nascimento.