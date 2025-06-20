Jonathan Haggerty responds to Yuki Yoza’s call out: “He talks better than he fights”

Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza has set his sights on ONE Championship gold. But ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty is far from impressed by the Japanese standout.

Yoza has been vocal about his intentions to dethrone the British striker. He’s adamant his K-1 credentials prove he belongs at the top of ONE’s bantamweight kickboxing division.

The outspoken challenger has made bold claims about his ability to defeat Haggerty. However, the reigning World Champion believes there’s a lot left to be desired.

In a Reddit AMA earlier this week, Haggerty fired back at Yoza’s comments with a sharp response. The Englishman questions whether the Japanese fighter can back up his words with action. And he wants to show that ONE Championship is a different level altogether.

“I feel like he talks better than he fights,” Haggerty said. “He hasn’t backed his talk with his performance,” he said on r/MuayThai.

“I would like to be the one to introduce him officially to ONE Championship.”