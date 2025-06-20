Jonathan Haggerty responds to Yuki Yoza’s call out: “He talks better than he fights”
Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza has set his sights on ONE Championship gold. But ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty is far from impressed by the Japanese standout.
Yoza has been vocal about his intentions to dethrone the British striker. He’s adamant his K-1 credentials prove he belongs at the top of ONE’s bantamweight kickboxing division.
The outspoken challenger has made bold claims about his ability to defeat Haggerty. However, the reigning World Champion believes there’s a lot left to be desired.
In a Reddit AMA earlier this week, Haggerty fired back at Yoza’s comments with a sharp response. The Englishman questions whether the Japanese fighter can back up his words with action. And he wants to show that ONE Championship is a different level altogether.
“I feel like he talks better than he fights,” Haggerty said. “He hasn’t backed his talk with his performance,” he said on r/MuayThai.
“I would like to be the one to introduce him officially to ONE Championship.”
Yuki Yoza meets Petchtanong in huge bantamweight kickboxing bout at ONE Friday Fights 116
Yuki Yoza gets his chance to impress Jonathan Haggerty when he faces Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE Friday Fights 116. The bout takes place on Friday, July 18, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
The matchup serves as a crucial test for both fighters. Yoza is in search of a statement victory, hoping it will be enough to earn his shot at Haggerty’s title.
He put on a clinical performance in his debut versus previously unbeaten Elbrus Osmanov in May at ONE Friday Fights 109. The Japanese star outclassed the Russian by unanimous decision.
Meanwhile, Petchtanong has championship aspirations of his own. A former divisional king, he previously won the gold from Hiroki Akimoto in 2022 at ONE 163 across five rounds. Now, the Thai striker knows a win over the K-1 Champion would catapult him into World Title contention.
So, the winner will position themselves for a potential showdown with Haggerty. While the loser faces a longer road back to title contention.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jonathan Haggerty ONE Championship