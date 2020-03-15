VIDEO | Renato Moicano and Damir Hadzovic have a bizarre post-fight exchange

Renato Moicano returned to the lightweight division at tonight’s UFC Brasilia event for a main card bout with Damir Hadzovic.

Moicano (14-3-1 MMA) had made the decision to move up in weight after suffering back-to-back TKO losses to Jose Aldo and Chan Sung Jung at featherweight.

Tonight’s lightweight tilt did not last long, as Renato Moicano was able to lock up a rear-naked choke submission just 44-seconds into the opening round which forced Damir Hadzovic to tapout.

However, immediately following the fight stoppage, Moicano and Hadzovic appeared as if they were going to continue fighting. The pair were shouting words at each other and were forced to be separated by security.

Once things had calmed down, Renato Moicano and Damir Hadzovic engaged in what can only be described as one of the most bizarre post-fight exchanges in UFC history.

Moicano: "I wanted to fight more."

Renato Moicano: “I wanted to fight more!”

Damir Hadzovic: “Then you shouldn’t have submitted me!”

Despite an impressive first round victory at tonight’s UFC Brasilia event, Moicano is not dismissing a possible return back to featherweight. The Brazilian standout will weigh his options before deciding on his next step.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 14, 2020

