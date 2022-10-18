Just Scrap Radio Ep. 97 with Beneil Dariush, Volkan Oezdemir, and AJ Dobson

The 97th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

We’re first joined by sixth-ranked UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush (1:33). Next, eighth-ranked light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir (14:50) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight AJ Dobson (27:46).

- Advertisement -

Beneil Dariush opens up the show to preview his UFC 280 main card fight against Mateusz Gamrot. Beneil talks about his layoff, the injury that forced him out of the Islam Makhachev fight, and when he was able to return to training. Dariush also touches on him being told he was the backup (this interview was recorded before Volkanovski was announced as the backup), going out to Abu Dhabi, whether or not he thinks he gets a title shot next and who he would rather face.

- Advertisement -

Volkan Oezdemir then stops by to preview his UFC 280 fight against Nikita Krylov. Volkan talks about making a quick turnaround, going back out to Abu Dhabi, and hoping for redemption as he’s 0-2 there. He also talks about the light heavyweight division and what a win over Krylov does for him. Oezdemir also touches on training in Sweden and him hoping to get his visa to allow him to train and fight in the United States soon.

AJ Dobson closes out the program to preview his UFC 280 scrap against Armen Petrosyan. AJ talks about losing his debut, what he learned from it, and going out to Abu Dhabi for his second fight. He talks about training with Matt Brown, and how Matt has helped him prepare for Abu Dhabi and his entire career. He then talks about what a win does for him, and his goal for 2023.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

- Advertisement -

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

- Advertisement -