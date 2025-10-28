PHOTO | MMA fan gets tattoo featuring PFL Chairman Donn Davis and tournament winner

By BJ Penn Staff - October 28, 2025
Donn Davis, PFL, MMA

We’ve seen a lot of interesting tattoos in MMA over the years, both emblazoned on the fighters themselves, and on their fans. One recent MMA tattoo has been making the rounds on social media, and it’s safe to say it’s getting some interesting reactions.

The fan who got the tattoo in question—who has not yet been publicly identified—is evidently a fan of the PFL (Professional Fighters League). The tattoo, which seems to be on a calf or forearm, shows a victorious Alfie Davis holding a PFL belt, with the promotion’s founder and Chairman Donn Davis standing squarely in the background.

Irish MMA reporter Sean Sheehan shared the tattoo on X. See it below.

Davis is a 33-year-old lightweight from the UK. He sports an impressive 20-5-1 pro record. His last fight was the biggest of his career, as he shocked MMA fans with a unanimous decision win over Gadzhi Rabadanov to win the 2025 PFL lightweight tournament. He was a gargantuan underdog heading into the fight. The win pushed him onto a 3-fight win streak, and brought his PFL record to 3-1.

Donn Davis, whose public comments about the MMA industry frequently generate feedback of all kinds from fight fans, is a co-founder and Chairman of the PFL.

MMA fans react to PFL tattoo

While both men—who are unrelated despite having the same last name—are important to the PFL, there’s been some head-scratching about the tattoo among social media users.

“Saddest thing I’ve ever seen is there a gofundme we can start to get this lasered off,” one fan wrote on X.

“Alfie won me a ton of money in that fight but even id never get that yikes,” another MMA fan wrote about the tattoo.

Another fan tagged Davis and called him the “GOAT” of MMA fight promotion.

What’s your take?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Professional Fighters League (PFL)

