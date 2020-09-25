PFL’s partnership with WAVE TV adds to already-impressive social media presence

MMA fans around the world continue to be given access to the Professional Fighters League as the promotion finds new and valuable ways to reach the masses.

The latest is a partnership with WAVE.tv, a sports media company for today’s digital savvy fan, reaching more than 200 million users across Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and other emerging digital platforms.

WAVE.tv will distribute quick-hitting PFL highlights, original short form content, fighter profile pieces and more across its growing portfolio of media brands, with added focus on its content sports-centric brand, “Haymakers.”

“MMA is the growth sport of the decade, with more than 450 million young, passionate and loyal fans around the world. Professional Fighters League is committed to providing them with premium PFL content whenever, wherever and however they want it,” said Dan Ghosh-Roy, Chief Digital Officer of the PFL. “70% of our digital audience are millennials and WAVE.tv is a modern sports media company that operates at the intersection of sports and entertainment. They are a perfect partner as we continue to expand our reach domestically and abroad.”

PFL has quickly established itself as one of the biggest MMA organizations in the world thanks in large part to a focus on garnering quality distribution and reach. That includes a multi-year deal with ESPN to have PFL events and original programming on ESPN2 and ESPN+, along with the launch of an OTT platform that places hundreds of hours of content in front of fans for free.

Multiple MMA stars call the PFL home including Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison, former Bellator champion Rory MacDonald, and Ray Cooper III. Through regular season, postseason and a championship format, the unique style of the PFL presents an in-depth way of following the sport.

The league’s innovative approach to social media resulted in recognition from the Cynopsis Sports Media Awards, winning “Best Use of Instagram” over the likes of WWE, Bleacher Report’s House of Highlights and FOX Sports.

PFL has experienced a 200-percent social engagement spike along with an increase of 68-percent in terms of followers on Instagram. The U.S. viewership of the million-dollar championship finals totaled 395,000 viewers with a peak surpassing 500,000 – both numbers all-time highs for the league as it was also the most-watched New Year’s Eve sports programming on ESPN2 in the last two years.