Patchy Mix called for UFC firing by former star fighter after shocking 0-2 Octagon start

Josh Thomson doesn’t have faith in UFC bantamweight Patchy Mix turning things around after a 0-2 start with the promotion.

Former Bellator champion Patchy Mix was regarded as one of the biggest UFC signings earlier this year and a potential threat to Merab Dvalishvili. But after another disastrous outing at UFC 320 last Saturday, Mix’s roster spot might be in grave danger.

Mix lost to Jakub Wiklacz by split decision to drop to 0-2 in his promotional tenure after he signed with the UFC in free agency. This current losing skid is the first losing streak of Mix’s career, and his defeat in his UFC debut to Mario Bautista at UFC 316 was his first loss in five years.

The UFC matchmakers usually give new signees many chances to prove themselves in the Octagon. But one UFC analyst believes Mix’s roster spot should be eradicated following another loss.

Josh Thomson encourages Patchy Mix to make big changes to avoid UFC release

During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, former UFC star Josh Thomson reacted to Mix’s lackluster UFC performances.

“Patchy Mix either needs to find a new gym, a new coach, or he needs to figure something out,” Thomson said of Mix.

“In the UFC, things are different. The bright lights hit a little differently. … The kid that I saw in the first fight, I was willing to give him a pass against Bautista because he took the fight on short notice. Tonight, he had a full camp.

“I would be surprised if they (UFC) kept him,” Thomson continued. “I hate to say that, because I want him to stay…he has a bright future. (But) something has happened. It is not the same. Since he’s got to the UFC, he is not what we thought he was. It would upset me if they did cut him, but I wouldn’t be shocked if they cut him. When you come over as a multiple-time champion…and you have two performances like that.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Mix has trained at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas under coach Eric Nicksick for the past few years. As of this writing, it’s uncertain if Mix will consider making significant changes in his inner circle as he looks to bounce back in the UFC.

