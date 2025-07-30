Teodora Kirilova predicts “a real firefight” against Supergirl at ONE Fight Night 34

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 29, 2025

Bulgarian striker Teodora Kirilova isn’t mincing words about her upcoming collision with Thailand’s Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak. The veteran sees fireworks ahead when she steps back into ONE Championship action seeking her first promotional victory.

Teodora Kirilova

Kirilova battles Jaroonsak in atomweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Friday, August 1, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 34-year-old Bulgarian enters desperately needing a statement performance after dropping her promotional debut to Shir Cohen.

That initial setback stung deeper than most defeats for someone accustomed to European dominance. Kirilova had arrived with an unblemished record and multiple titles across striking disciplines. But the small gloves and breakneck pace exposed preparation gaps that proved costly against Cohen in March 2024.

The months following transformed Kirilova’s entire approach. Training camps in Thailand at Fairtex became regular fixtures while European sessions focused on ONE’s unique rule set. What emerged was a more tactical fighter who understood the nuances required for success.

Standing opposite her will be Jaroonsak, the Thai prodigy who burst onto ONE’s radar as a 16-year-old sensation. Supergirl’s journey included early victories followed by setbacks, most recently a first-round stoppage loss to Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 16.

Age typically becomes a liability, but Kirilova views her experience as an advantage over the 19-year-old Thai striker.

“The fight really will be a firefight. It will be a really interesting fight between us. Never mind that I have more experience and I am older and she is younger – that is in your mind when you want to fight with knockout,” she said.

Teodora Kirilova Reveals Strategic Evolution

Teodora Kirilova’s confidence stems from a complete overhaul during the past year. Where once she relied on instinct, Kirilova now enters with detailed game plans designed for ONE Championship’s environment. The transformation represents everything learned from her debut disappointment.

Training with Thailand’s elite provided invaluable traditional Muay Thai insights. But the most crucial development involved countless hours working with small gloves, simulating exact conditions she’ll face against Jaroonsak.

“That was very new for me then, because I didn’t train with small gloves and didn’t fight with these ONE rules. I didn’t know what to expect, but now I know what to expect and I’m training for that,” she said.

“I am very, very confident now because I really trained one year only for this – for these rules and with the small gloves. Now I know what to do.”‘

