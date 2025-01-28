Johan Ghazali expects toughest battle yet versus Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali has sensed that a showdown with fellow brawler Johan Estupinan was inevitable. The pair have been climbing the ranks for some time now, and there’s no better place to see who’ll prevail than at ONE 170. 

Johan Ghazali

The fiery flyweights collide on Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena. The contest isn’t expected to go all three rounds.  

The Malaysian-American star and Estupinan have been on similar trajectories. They’ve both risen to stardom through the ONE Friday Fights series, scoring a multitude of knockouts between them.

The flyweight realm is only big enough for one of them. So the 18-year-old was far from surprised by a match-up with the Colombian.  

“Honestly I was expecting to fight him next because we’re both up and coming and have a lot of hype behind us so it would only make sense to make us fight,” Ghazali said.  

“I felt super motivated after I signed to fight him because it’s not an easy fight, but a fun one for sure.” 

Johan Ghazali opens up on training with Muay Thai legends Superbon and Nong-O for ONE 170

Johan Ghazali’s skills have taken him very far in a short space of time in ONE Championship.  

While it’s put him on the map, “Jojo” is shooting for the moon.  

To enhance his talents, he’s taken refuge at Superbon Training Camp in Thailand under striking greats in ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama. 

“It’s very surreal to train alongside these incredible fighters because I grew up watching them, and to say that I’m training alongside them every day now is actually incredible. I learned so much from them every single day and they guided me in my training and setting up my game plan,” Ghazali said. 

“Their experience is like no other. They’ve been in the game for so long, and it’s definitely very good for me. They’re very good to me. They treat me like a little brother, they teach me everything. They correct my flaws and make sure that I am improving.” 

ONE Championship

