search

Mitch Ramirez would happily step in the Octagon with Conor McGregor after ‘Notorious’ got him kicked off TUF 31

By Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Mitch Ramirez wouldn’t hesitate if given the chance to fight UFC mega star Conor McGregor.

Mitch Ramirez Conor McGregor

McGregor has a lot of pull in the UFC. The promotion’s president Dana White has even admitted that the “Notorious” one gets more leeway than other fighters due to his drawing ability. That McGregor privilege was in full force during filming for season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Daniel Rubenstein revealed that three fighters initially slated to compete on TUF 31 were removed in favor of McGregor’s handpicked athletes. One of the fighters removed from the show was Ramirez.

RELATED: THREE FIGHTERS SLATED TO COMPETE ON TUF 31 HAVE BEEN PULLED TO MAKE ROOM FOR CONOR MCGREGOR’S HANDPICKED CONTESTANTS

Mitch Ramirez On Fighting Conor McGregor

During an interview with Fight Fluency, Mitch Ramirez was asked if he’d have more aggression toward McGregor if he were to ever be offered a fight against him. Ramirez responded with the following:

“I mean, I feel like I’d be throwing from the hips a little harder, maybe,” Ramirez said. “Yeah man, I mean like I said, I guess it’s one these things, dude. Am I angry about it? Yeah. Can I understand it? Yeah. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, it’s not personal, it’s business,’ but it’s like, dude, it’s not personal until it’s your business. Then it is personal, and this is fist fighting. So, at the end of all of it, yeah dude. I’d fight him just like I’d fight anybody else, man. Yeah, the answer’s yeah. If Conor wanted to fight, would I chuck bombs at him? F**k yeah I’d chuck bombs at him, dude.”

Ramirez has a perfect pro MMA record of 7-0, per Tapology. His last outing took place against Jeremie Holloway at XMMA 6: Bash at the Beach. Ramirez won the bout via third-round TKO courtesy of his leg kicks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Aljamain Sterling

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC brought back Henry Cejudo to “get rid of” Aljamain Sterling: “I have never seen a more disrespected world champion”

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023
Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC
MMA News

Khamzat Chimaev takes aim at “not good” Paulo Costa for accepting a fight with Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291: “He beat nobody”

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t think too highly of Paulo Costa’s skills inside the Octagon.

Bellator title
Bellator

Bellator MMA plans to add a new division for the first time since 2014

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Bellator MMA is rolling out a new division.

Joe Pyfer
UFC

Joe Pyfer reveals he may need surgery, still hopeful to rematch Dustin Stoltzfus next: "It's personal for me"

Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023

Joe Pyfer isn’t sure when he will be able to fight again.

Israel Adesanya

VIDEO | Alex Pereira gets encouraging words from Tyson Fury regarding Israel Adesanya loss

Josh Evanoff - May 25, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira met up with Tyson Fury earlier this week.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez

UFC star Conor McGregor responds to “little ginger sausage” Canelo Alvarez

Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson reflects on The Ultimate Fighter coaching experience: "That door did not deserve that"

Josh Evanoff - May 25, 2023

14 years later, Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson admitted the door didn’t deserve it.

Robert Whittaker, UFC Vegas 24
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker explains why he's "so happy" he's fighting Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290

Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023

Robert Whittaker is pleased he got matched up with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.

MMA News

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford announced for July 29th in Las Vegas

Josh Evanoff - May 25, 2023

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is finally going down in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier warns Tyson Fury not to accept a UFC fight with Jon Jones: "As much of a chance as the guy walking into a convenience store"

Josh Evanoff - May 25, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier knows Tyson Fury doesn’t have a shot against Jon Jones.