Merab Dvalishvili makes shocking choice for next opponent after UFC 323, dismisses Umar Nurmagomedov rematch

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is eying a fresh, new challenge with a win this Saturday at UFC 323 over Petr Yan.

Merab Dvalishvili is aiming to earn his fourth win of 2025 as he prepares to defend the UFC bantamweight championship against Petr Yan this Saturday at UFC 323. Dvalishvili and Yan will clash in a rematch of their 2023 bout, which featured a record-setting performance by the current champion.

Dvalishvili sits atop the UFC bantamweight division’s ladder and is undoubtedly one of the greatest to ever compete at 135 lbs. A win over Yan would set Dvalishvili up with new potential challengers in the division, although a rematch against former foe Umar Nurmagomedov is reportedly atop the UFC’s wish list.

If he’s victorious this weekend at UFC 323, Dvalishvili doesn’t believe Nurmagomedov is the next in line, and picked a surprising name as the next deserving title challenger.

Merab Dvalishvili spurns Umar Nurmagomedov as he reveals his desired next contender

In a recent interview with Sportsnet, Dvalishvili named Aiemann Zahabi the next man up after UFC 323.

“I would like to fight a fresh opponent, of course. [Aiemann] Zahabi is coming from a long win streak. That would be a good fight,” Dvalishvili said.

“Song Yadong is fighting Sean O’Malley. If Song Yadong will win this fight, I may fight him. We will see. Our division, there are a lot of fights. The guy who fights Henry Cejudo now (Payton Talbott), maybe he will be in the line.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Sean O’Malley isn’t giving up on potentially earning a future trilogy bout against Dvalishvili. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov made a strong case for a rematch against Dvalishvili with an impressive win at UFC 321 over surging contender Mario Bautista.

But Zahabi makes an intriguing case for a title shot after recent wins over Marlon Vera, Jose Aldo, and Pedro Munhoz. He’s won seven fights in a row.