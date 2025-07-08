UFC legend Georges St-Pierre shares his ‘conclusion’ on UFO encounters

By BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025

Georges St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. These days, the Canadian MMA star is more concerned with a different acronym: UFO.

Georges St-Pierre, UFC, UFO

St-Pierre, the former welterweight and middleweight UFC champion, is well-known for his belief in alien life and UFOs (unidentified flying objects).

Actually, out of respect for the former two-division champ, we’ll refer to UFOs by their preferred name these days: UAPs. That stands for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

St-Pierre, from Montreal, Canada, has never hidden his interest in the world beyond our exosphere. In a recent post on X, the former UFC champ shared his thoughts on a pile of UAP-related documents that were released by the Pentagon a few years back.

Specifically, he shared six theories — and his best shot at a “conclusion” on humanity’s encounters with beings and vehicles from other worlds.

“The Pentagon genuinely declassified UAP videos in 2020, (more have been released since) and it was a significant moment because it confirmed that these unidentified anonymous phenomena (UAP) are being taken seriously by the government,” St-Pierre wrote. “For fun, I’ve made a list of some theories about what I think it could be.”

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre shares theories on UFOs

St-Pierre shared the following theories:

1. Secret technology (drones, holograms, weapons testing)
• Perhaps the most “rational,” some believe these are highly classified programs, either American (black projects like TR-3B, etc.), or allies or even adversaries (Russia, China) testing advanced systems (hypersonic drones, optical camouflage technologies, etc.).
• This would explain the reluctance to reveal too much information.

2. Manipulation or distraction (orchestrated false staging)
• Classic conspiracy theory: the government creates a false narrative around UAPs to divert attention from political, economic, or financial scandals, or even far more disturbing truths (e.g., genetic manipulation, biolabs, or geopolitical secrets). • In this hypothesis, the “actors” and “witnesses” would be accomplices or manipulated individuals.

3. Unknown (or poorly understood) natural phenomena
• Some scientists cite atmospheric phenomena that are still poorly understood: plasma, rare electromagnetic discharges, gravitational mirages, or strange interactions between the aircraft and ionized layers.
• This could also include psychophysiological effects on pilots, combined with optical illusions.

4. Extraterrestrial (or extradimensional / intraterrestrial) visitors
• Classic ET hypothesis: technologically advanced civilizations from elsewhere.
• Or, a more “esoteric” theory: entities from other dimensions, or already living hidden underground or under the oceans.

5. Lost Human Civilization (Breakaway Civilization)
• Fascinating theory: an extremely advanced human or humanoid civilization survived a global catastrophe (flood, ice age) and lived in hiding, observing our development.
• This is consistent with ancient accounts (Atlantis, Lemuria) or hypotheses about underground installations.

6. “Glitch” in our reality or consciousness (simulation, Matrix errors)
• Philosophical/Simulationist hypothesis: we live in a simulation or a programmed universe, and these phenomena are “bugs,” system tests, or manifestations of higher-order programming (Matrix-type).

UFC legend reveals his ‘conclusion’ on UAPs

St-Pierre then shared his “conclusion” on UFO sightings around earth:

“None of these hypotheses has yet been confirmed,” St-Pierre said. “Each has its flaws and its adherents. What is certain is that the scale of the testimonies and authenticated videos has changed public perception: governments now admit that there is something “unexplained” that deserves more serious investigation.”

What are your thoughts on UFOs? Do you side with Georges St-Pierre on any of his theories?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Georges St. Pierre UFC

Related

Max Holloway, UFC, Dustin Poirier

Max Holloway slams 'ridiculous' UFC rankings ahead of Dustin Poirier fight

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025
Islam Makhachev
Michael Bisping

Islam Makhachev might be making huge mistake with welterweight move, says UFC icon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025

Did Islam Makhachev bite off more than he can chew?

Diego Lopes, Yair Rodriguez
UFC

Diego Lopes blames Yair Rodriguez for holding off on UFC grudge match

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025

Diego Lopes is putting the blame on Yair Rodriguez for the lack of movement as far as a grudge match is concerned.

Charles Oliveira UFC 317 press conference
Gilbert Burns

UFC veteran believes Charles Oliveira needs to take time off after UFC 317 loss

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns is of the belief that Charles Oliveira needs to take some time off following his loss at UFC 317.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316
Kayla Harrison

Amanda Nunes wasn't "impressed" by Kayla Harrison's win at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has said that she wasn’t particularly impressed by Kayla Harrison’s win over Julianna Pena.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev

Din Thomas believes Ilia Topuria will be able to defeat Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025
Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano calls for showdown with Michael Chandler after UFC 317 defeat

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

UFC veteran Renato Moicano has called for a showdown with Michael Chandler after his UFC 317 defeat.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 199
Max Griffin

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 199 with Steve Garcia, Max Griffin, and Austen Lane

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

The 199th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Nashville.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje hopeful for Ilia Topuria fight at MSG: "I would love to knock him out"

Cole Shelton - July 7, 2025

Justin Gaethje is hoping he will face Ilia Topuria at Madison Square Garden later this year.

Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, UFC
Daniel Cormier

UFC analyst begs Jon Jones not to 'become what Conor has become'

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025

Daniel Cormier doesn’t want Jon Jones to end up like Conor McGregor in his post UFC life.