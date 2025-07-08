UFC legend Georges St-Pierre shares his ‘conclusion’ on UFO encounters

Georges St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. These days, the Canadian MMA star is more concerned with a different acronym: UFO.

St-Pierre, the former welterweight and middleweight UFC champion, is well-known for his belief in alien life and UFOs (unidentified flying objects).

Actually, out of respect for the former two-division champ, we’ll refer to UFOs by their preferred name these days: UAPs. That stands for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

St-Pierre, from Montreal, Canada, has never hidden his interest in the world beyond our exosphere. In a recent post on X, the former UFC champ shared his thoughts on a pile of UAP-related documents that were released by the Pentagon a few years back.

Specifically, he shared six theories — and his best shot at a “conclusion” on humanity’s encounters with beings and vehicles from other worlds.

The Pentagon genuinely declassified UAP videos in 2020, (more have been released since) and it was a significant moment because it confirmed that these unidentified anonymous phenomena (UAP) are being taken seriously by the government. For fun, I’ve made a list of some theories… pic.twitter.com/FcywufUm2p — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) July 7, 2025

“The Pentagon genuinely declassified UAP videos in 2020, (more have been released since) and it was a significant moment because it confirmed that these unidentified anonymous phenomena (UAP) are being taken seriously by the government,” St-Pierre wrote. “For fun, I’ve made a list of some theories about what I think it could be.”