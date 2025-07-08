UFC legend Georges St-Pierre shares his ‘conclusion’ on UFO encounters
Georges St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. These days, the Canadian MMA star is more concerned with a different acronym: UFO.
St-Pierre, the former welterweight and middleweight UFC champion, is well-known for his belief in alien life and UFOs (unidentified flying objects).
Actually, out of respect for the former two-division champ, we’ll refer to UFOs by their preferred name these days: UAPs. That stands for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.
St-Pierre, from Montreal, Canada, has never hidden his interest in the world beyond our exosphere. In a recent post on X, the former UFC champ shared his thoughts on a pile of UAP-related documents that were released by the Pentagon a few years back.
Specifically, he shared six theories — and his best shot at a “conclusion” on humanity’s encounters with beings and vehicles from other worlds.
The Pentagon genuinely declassified UAP videos in 2020, (more have been released since) and it was a significant moment because it confirmed that these unidentified anonymous phenomena (UAP) are being taken seriously by the government.
St-Pierre shared the following theories:
1. Secret technology (drones, holograms, weapons testing)
• Perhaps the most “rational,” some believe these are highly classified programs, either American (black projects like TR-3B, etc.), or allies or even adversaries (Russia, China) testing advanced systems (hypersonic drones, optical camouflage technologies, etc.).
• This would explain the reluctance to reveal too much information.
2. Manipulation or distraction (orchestrated false staging)
• Classic conspiracy theory: the government creates a false narrative around UAPs to divert attention from political, economic, or financial scandals, or even far more disturbing truths (e.g., genetic manipulation, biolabs, or geopolitical secrets). • In this hypothesis, the “actors” and “witnesses” would be accomplices or manipulated individuals.
3. Unknown (or poorly understood) natural phenomena
• Some scientists cite atmospheric phenomena that are still poorly understood: plasma, rare electromagnetic discharges, gravitational mirages, or strange interactions between the aircraft and ionized layers.
• This could also include psychophysiological effects on pilots, combined with optical illusions.
4. Extraterrestrial (or extradimensional / intraterrestrial) visitors
• Classic ET hypothesis: technologically advanced civilizations from elsewhere.
• Or, a more “esoteric” theory: entities from other dimensions, or already living hidden underground or under the oceans.
5. Lost Human Civilization (Breakaway Civilization)
• Fascinating theory: an extremely advanced human or humanoid civilization survived a global catastrophe (flood, ice age) and lived in hiding, observing our development.
• This is consistent with ancient accounts (Atlantis, Lemuria) or hypotheses about underground installations.
6. “Glitch” in our reality or consciousness (simulation, Matrix errors)
• Philosophical/Simulationist hypothesis: we live in a simulation or a programmed universe, and these phenomena are “bugs,” system tests, or manifestations of higher-order programming (Matrix-type).
St-Pierre then shared his “conclusion” on UFO sightings around earth:
“None of these hypotheses has yet been confirmed,” St-Pierre said. “Each has its flaws and its adherents. What is certain is that the scale of the testimonies and authenticated videos has changed public perception: governments now admit that there is something “unexplained” that deserves more serious investigation.”
