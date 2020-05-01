Marvin Vettori will be “pissed” if negative media helps screw over another UFC event

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori believes the media will be the ones to blame if the upcoming string of UFC events do not go ahead as planned.

Vettori, who is riding a two-fight win streak following his loss to Israel Adesanya back in April 2018, is considered to be one of the rising stars in the middleweight division. However, he hasn’t been able to get back into the Octagon since October after he had two fights, against Darren Stewart and Karl Roberson, called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Vettori has taken to social media in order to lash out at the MMA media – believing that they are the ones responsible for events being canceled.

Man I’m telling you if you and tour BS negative media are gonna help screw another event over I’ll be pissed.

You think you’ll help the fighters doing that? Preparing like crazy for nothing again??? It’s happening. Boom. That’s it. 🤫 https://t.co/v4VGijq5pR — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 30, 2020

“Man I’m telling you if you and tour BS negative media are gonna help screw another event over I’ll be pissed,” Vettori wrote. “You think you’ll help the fighters doing that? Preparing like crazy for nothing again??? It’s happening. Boom. That’s it”.

The article in question references the various risks associated with the Ultimate Fighting Championship deciding to put on events at times like this, but it appears as if UFC president Dana White’s smear campaign against the media is starting to work in his favor.

A handful of fighters on the roster, such as Vettori, are more willing to back White than not, which begs the question as to why they haven’t decided to form some kind of union in order to protect themselves in case events do end up not taking place.

The whole situation is going to get ugly in a hurry if the upcoming three events in May do not go ahead as scheduled, but either way, that isn’t the fault of the MMA media. It makes sense for Dana White to deflect blame away from himself and the promotion because that’s what he always does.

