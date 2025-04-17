Liam Nolan opens up on how call with ONE Championship boss reignited his career

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

British striker Liam Nolan decided to call it a day at the young age of 27 years old following a loss in February 2024. That was, however, until an encouraging call came from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Liam Nolan

Nolan returns at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Friday, May 2, as he seeks revenge against Nauzet Trujillo in a lightweight Muay Thai rematch inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Shortly after announcing his departure from competition while sitting on his sofa one Saturday afternoon, Nolan’s phone rang — it was the ONE Championship boss.

After a lengthy conversation between the two, Nolan was full of life and raring to go. He credits the Asia-based promotion’s frontman for reigniting his passion.

“Honestly, it was a span of three days. After he saw my Instagram post, he texted me for a chat. We had a phone call for over an hour the next day, he said some really positive things to me about coming back. He told me how he sees me in the company,” he said.

“He told me if I do, he believes I can become a World Champion in ONE and be making great money. He told me he’d personally handle my situation and got me this fight back. Had Chatri not reach out to me and give me that phone call, I probably wouldn’t be back fighting, so a big shoutout to him.”

Liam Nolan insists the best is yet to come in ONE Championship return

Lightweight Muay Thai striker Liam Nolan has grown from a young man into a full-fledged hitter in ONE Championship. He believes he’s just at the cusp of his full potential.

“Lethal” seemed to be finding his feet prior to losing to Nauzet Trujillo. He rode a two-fight winning streak where he defeated Ali Aliev and Eddie Abasolo.

In his return, he wants to go above and beyond that. He believes he’s come a long way, and there’s still plenty more to give.

“I was always a slow learner, in everything, even my junior fights. But I’ve fought some of the world’s best in this style with the smaller gloves now,” he said.

“I’m not that 21-year-old kid anymore. So, given time, it will come.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Liam Nolan ONE Championship

