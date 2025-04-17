Liam Nolan opens up on how call with ONE Championship boss reignited his career

British striker Liam Nolan decided to call it a day at the young age of 27 years old following a loss in February 2024. That was, however, until an encouraging call came from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Nolan returns at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Friday, May 2, as he seeks revenge against Nauzet Trujillo in a lightweight Muay Thai rematch inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Shortly after announcing his departure from competition while sitting on his sofa one Saturday afternoon, Nolan’s phone rang — it was the ONE Championship boss.

After a lengthy conversation between the two, Nolan was full of life and raring to go. He credits the Asia-based promotion’s frontman for reigniting his passion.

“Honestly, it was a span of three days. After he saw my Instagram post, he texted me for a chat. We had a phone call for over an hour the next day, he said some really positive things to me about coming back. He told me how he sees me in the company,” he said.

“He told me if I do, he believes I can become a World Champion in ONE and be making great money. He told me he’d personally handle my situation and got me this fight back. Had Chatri not reach out to me and give me that phone call, I probably wouldn’t be back fighting, so a big shoutout to him.”