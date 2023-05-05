search

Jorge Masvidal’s father booked on second degree attempted murder charges

By Susan Cox - May 5, 2023

Jorge Masvidal’s father has been booked on second degree attempted murder charges.

Jorge Masvidal, Father, Arrest, Charged, UFC

It was just yesterday that the news broke that an incident had occurred at Jorge Masvidal’s house where one victim was shot in the upper extremities and taken to a local hospital for treatment but was listed in stable condition.

It was first reported by Andy Slater who took to ‘Twitter‘ saying:

“Jorge Masvidal’s house in Miami has been swarmed by cops. The UFC star’s father is in custody after allegedly shooting somebody at the fighter’s house during an argument, a senior law enforcement source tells me.”

Apparently, it was Jorge’s father who got into a verbal argument with an individual named Luis Leoncini. The dispute turned ugly, and Leoncini allegedly suffered gunshot wounds to both of his arms at the hands of Masvidal Sr.

The police recovered a .38 caliber revolver in the kitchen of the home.

According to the Miami-Dade police, Jorge Masvidal wasn’t present during the incident, nor did he have any involvement in the shooting.

In the early morning hours today, Friday, May 5th at 1:33am, Masvidal Sr., 67, was  booked into jail charged with second degree attempted murder. Police records show he posted a $10,000 bond.

The second-degree attempted murder charge carries a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years with fines up to $10,000.00 in the state of Florida.

Masvidal (35-17 MMA)  just recently fought Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) on April 8th at UFC 287. Masvidal, 38, lost that match-up by unanimous decision and hung up his gloves after 10 years under the UFC banner.

The now retired ‘Gamebred’ is currently focussed on his Gamebred Bareknuckle Fighting Championship 4, which takes place in Sunrise, Florida tonight. It will feature Roy Nelson making his bareknuckle debut against Dillon Cleckler.

As of the writing of this article, Jorge Masvidal has not made any comment about his father’s arrest.

Unfortunate news for Jorge Masvidal for sure, having your father arrested under your own roof is not an ideal way to start retirement.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jorge Masvidal UFC

