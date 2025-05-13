Jon Jones has message for those who think he’s ducking Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones has something to say to those who think he’s ducking Tom Aspinall. Many fans have grown tired of the delay in crowning an undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion. Jones has held the gold since March 2023, while Aspinall has been the interim champion since Nov. 2023. Both Jones and Aspinall have successfully defended their titles once, yet a matchup between the two has yet to be made official. “Bones” has never shied away from some social media banter with fans, and he recently responded to those ducking accusations. RELATED: UFC CUTS JON JONES TRAINING PARTNER FROM ROSTER AFTER FIVE-YEAR RUN

Jones’ Message for Frustrated Fans

During a live stream on Instagram, Jon Jones was well aware of certain fans claiming he’s been ducking a title unification fight against Tom Aspinall. The future UFC Hall of Famer fired back (via MMAFighting).

“I’ve got people in the chat calling me a ‘duck,’” Jones said. “Meanwhile, I’m living my absolute best life.

“I don’t know if it’s considered ducking when you’re living good. I don’t think it works like that.”

Jones last stepped inside the Octagon back in Nov. 2024. He scored a third-round TKO victory over Stipe Miocic to retain the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Aspinall was sitting in the crowd, and he was hoping that “Bones” would mention his name during his post-fight interview. That didn’t end up happening.

Four months prior to Jones’ fight, Aspinall defended the interim gold against Curtis Blaydes. He scored a first-round knockout victory. Aspinall hasn’t competed since, and his own father has said he feels the prime of his son’s career is being wasted.

UFC CEO Dana White has consistently expressed optimism in booking Jones vs. Aspinall at some point this year. White has said it’s only a matter of time. The more fight announcements he teases, the more fans are hoping that the heavyweight title unification bout is finally made.