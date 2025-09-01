Akbar Abdullaev plans to use ONE Fight Night 35 as catalyst for Tang Kai rematch: “I don’t have the belt, so I don’t feel like a champion”

Akbar Abdullaev carries the sting of missed opportunity into his next championship chase. The undefeated featherweight seeks redemption after his title dreams slipped away due to a critical scale failure against Tang Kai.

Top-ranked Abdullaev faces Ibragim Dauev in featherweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani enters seeking to rebuild his path toward another championship opportunity.

Abdullaev dominated Tang Kai via fifth-round TKO at ONE Fight Night 27 in January but couldn’t claim the title after missing weight. The victory became bittersweet when his championship dreams evaporated due to scale struggles.

The undefeated contender refuses to dwell on past mistakes while acknowledging the disappointment of that missed moment. Abdullaev returned to training immediately after his weight-cutting failure to ensure similar problems never occur again.

Dauev represents exactly the type of dangerous test that could restore Abdullaev’s title credibility. The 24-year-old Chechen fighter compiled a perfect 3-0 ONE Championship record while defeating quality opposition during his developmental run.

Abdullaev respects his opponent’s abilities while maintaining confidence in his own credentials. The top-ranked contender believes both men bring similar advantages into their high-stakes encounter.

“Yeah, I was disappointed, but it’s all the will of the Almighty. Everything is for the best. I don’t have the belt, so I don’t feel like a champion. I wanted that rematch, but I knew he would never accept a fight with me,” Abdullaev said.

“I don’t think that either me or him has any particular advantages. The fight will show. We both perform well and are on winning streaks. We both have character and ambition.”