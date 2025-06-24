Major Joe Rogan news ahead of UFC 317 broadcast in Las Vegas

Joe Rogan is back in the booth for UFC 317. The broadcast plans for the UFC’s next pay-per-view event this Saturday have been reported by MMAJunkie. Dan Hellie will be hosting the weigh-in show on Friday at 11:50 a.m. ET. He’ll be joined by Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping and Laura Sanko. Megan Olivi will be on roving reporter duties throughout the UFC 317 card. Longtime UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer will be introducing the fighters and announcing the winners on Saturday. Brendan Fitzgerald will serve as a desk host and he’ll be joined by Dominick Cruz, Chael Sonnen, and Anthony Smith for analysis. RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA SHARES BOLD PREDICTION FOR CHARLES OLIVEIRA FIGHT AT UFC 317

Joe Rogan Is Back on Commentary

Joe Rogan will indeed return to commentary duty at UFC 317 for “International Fight Week.” In fact, the UFC’s main commentary trio will be in full force on fight night. Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and play-by-play ace Jon Anik will be together again to call the action. Renowned MMA coach Din Thomas will also be a part of the broadcast to give his assessment of the fights.

UFC 317 will be headlined by a vacant UFC Lightweight Championship fight. Former featherweight king Ilia Topuria will collide with ex-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. “El Matador” vacated the 145-pound gold in order to secure this opportunity at 155 pounds. Oliveira is an underdog going into the fight, and he wants to remind the world just how good he is. Who will get their way when UFC 317 concludes?

That won’t be the only title fight on the card. Alexandre Pantoja will look for another successful UFC Flyweight Championship defense when he takes on Kai Kara-France. The two met back in 2016 on “The Ultimate Fighter.” Both men have grown significantly since that time and will both be in prime form once their title clash begins.

BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of UFC 317 this weekend.