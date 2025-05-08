Jeremy Stephens reflects on losing unlikely UFC comeback fight, insists ‘we ain’t done’

Jeremy Stephens didn’t get the victory he was hoping for in his unexpected return to the UFC. The good news is that he seems to be taking his recent loss well.

Stephens is one of the most experienced fighters in UFC, tallying 34 fights in the featherweight and lightweight divisions, dating all the way back to 2007. However, he parted ways with the promotion in 2021 following a decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot. Stephens was closing in on his mid-30s by that point, and was winless in his last six fights, so it seemed unlikely he would ever return to the promotion.

It turns out he’s full of surprises.

After leaving the UFC, he migrated to the PFL, going 1-2 in three fights. After a handful of boxing matches, he then signed with BKFC, and quickly rattled off three impressive victories.

Much like “Platinum” Mike Perry before him, Stephens seemed like he was born to fight bare-knuckle in the BKFC ring. However, after knocking out lightweight legend Eddie Alvarez in his last fight, he was invited back to the UFC to take on Mason Jones in Des Moines, Iowa — his hometown — last Saturday.