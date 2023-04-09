Jan Blachowicz offers to rematch Israel Adesanya at middleweight following UFC 287

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz turned some heads with his recent callout of newly minted UFC middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya.

Blachowicz was paying attention to UFC 287 this past Saturday night. In the event’s headliner, Adesanya challenged Alex Pereira for the UFC Middleweight Championship. For Adesanya, it was a chance to prove that he could indeed defeat Pereira. Adesanya, who was stopped by Pereira in late 2022, got his revenge with a scintillating second-round knockout win, reclaiming the UFC Middleweight Championship in the process.

After the fight, Jan Blachowicz took to his Twitter account to congratulate Israel Adesanya, and he issued a rather surprising challenge.

“Congratulations on a successful rematch, @stylebender. If you want to try another one, you know where to find me. This time at middleweight for your belt. #UFC287”

Blachowicz’s size has left many skeptical in terms of the Polish bruiser’s ability to cut down to 185 pounds. In fact, some even took Blachowicz’s tweet as a joke.

Blachowicz and Adesanya are no strangers to one another. Back in March 2021, Adesanya challenged Blachowicz for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. The size disadvantage was too great for Adesanya to overcome, as “The Last Stylebender” lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Blachowicz is no longer the 205-pound champion, but he remains right in the thick of things. He holds the number three spot on the official UFC Light Heavyweight rankings. He last fought in late 2022, going three rounds with Magomed Ankalaev in a fight that ended in a split draw. The bout did not impress UFC President Dana White, so time will tell what’s next for Blachowicz.

As for Adesanya, he’s enjoying the fruits of his labor after defeating Pereira. When asked what’s next during the UFC 287 post-fight press conference, Adesanya said all he’s focused on is enjoying his victory in Miami.