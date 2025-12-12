Jack Della Maddalena and “the rest of Australian MMA” will come back, per PFL title challenger

By Dylan Bowker - December 11, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena reacts after his loss at UFC 322

Jack Della Maddalena losing his welterweight title to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 would presumably make many in the Australian MMA scene feel crestfallen, but this was not reflected by a combat compatriot from the land down under vying for PFL gold later this week.

Sara Collins is the combatant in question, and she battles Cris Cyborg for the PFL featherweight championship in the co-main event of PFL Europe 4 on December 13th.

Collins has proudly represented Australia in Judo as well as mixed martial arts competitions over the years of having her skills honed by the likes of former UFC veteran ‘Judo’ Dan Kelly. When asked for her thoughts on fellow Australian Jack Della Maddalena’s recent 170-pound title loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322, Collins said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“I mean, Jack’s still a great fighter. I just didn’t think it was his night. It was a hard fight to win that one, but I think Australian MMA at the moment is at its peak. We have so many good males and females in the UFC and PFL and other organizations. Our local scene is booming at the moment. I think that Jack will come back better and stronger and so will all the rest of Australian MMA.”

Jack Della Maddalena gets put in the crosshairs of a surging UFC welterweight

Jack Della Maddalena lost his last fight inside of Madison Square Garden, but someone who emerged victorious that same night in the world’s most famous arena is putting JDM in his proverbial crosshairs. Carlos Prates is the fighter who is calling out the recently unseated welterweight titleholder after his own win over a former kingpin of 170 pounds last month.

Prates is coming off an impressive knockout over Leon Edwards, and in an interview with MMA Fighting, Prates is now eyeing a Jack Della Maddalena bout next if a title shot isn’t to come. Touching upon what he sees as being his next step in the UFC, Prates said,

“We’re thinking April, a numbered card in Las Vegas. He just lost the belt, so we’d beat him and for sure go straight to the title. That’s what we want. … By mid-next year, we’re there [for the belt].”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

