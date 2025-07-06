Former UFC star derailed broadcasting career due to drug use

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 6, 2025

An ex-UFC fighter had a chance to transition to the booth post-fighting, but the opportunity was wasted.

UFC Octagon

It certainly isn’t unusual to see former UFC fighters become desk analysts or even color commentators. Some fighters who are a part of the UFC’s broadcast team are still active competitors, although more of them have retired in recent years. One man who nearly defeated MMA legend Demetrious Johnson could’ve been a permanent fixture on UFC programming long after his fighting career wrapped up.

Unfortunately for Ian McCall, personal demons took over.

RELATED: FORMER UFC, RIZIN STAR IAN MCCALL ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM MMA

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Ian McCall admitted that near the end of his UFC run he “squandered” a chance to be a part of the broadcast team for “Fight Night” events.

“I walked away too late,” McCall told MMA Junkie. “I shouldn’t have even left the UFC. I should’ve stayed there and tried to get some sort of desk job, which they offered me. But when I showed up to try out for a commentator gig, I was on a bender. I did coke in the bathroom. Trying to talk more and I was a mess. UFC gave me every chance. They gave me everything I could’ve truly wanted and I squandered it. Whether that’s a title shot or multiple title shots or a job or whatever.

“I had to move on and I had to go test the waters in Japan, even though I was snorting Oxycodone before I walked out to my fights. No excuses. It’s where my life was at that point. I’m happy it’s over. Do I miss it? Sure. It’s a drug I will never get again. It’s something I miss with walking out to the adoration of fans.”

McCall announced his retirement shortly after suffering a nine-second knockout loss to Kyoji Horiguchi at Rizin 10 in Japan. He ended his pro MMA career with a record of 13-7-1. He went one-on-one with the likes of “Mighty Mouse,” Dominick Cruz, Joseph Benavidez, Manel Kape, and Horiguchi.

