Former UFC star derailed broadcasting career due to drug use

An ex-UFC fighter had a chance to transition to the booth post-fighting, but the opportunity was wasted.

It certainly isn’t unusual to see former UFC fighters become desk analysts or even color commentators. Some fighters who are a part of the UFC’s broadcast team are still active competitors, although more of them have retired in recent years. One man who nearly defeated MMA legend Demetrious Johnson could’ve been a permanent fixture on UFC programming long after his fighting career wrapped up.

Unfortunately for Ian McCall, personal demons took over.

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Ian McCall admitted that near the end of his UFC run he “squandered” a chance to be a part of the broadcast team for “Fight Night” events.

“I walked away too late,” McCall told MMA Junkie. “I shouldn’t have even left the UFC. I should’ve stayed there and tried to get some sort of desk job, which they offered me. But when I showed up to try out for a commentator gig, I was on a bender. I did coke in the bathroom. Trying to talk more and I was a mess. UFC gave me every chance. They gave me everything I could’ve truly wanted and I squandered it. Whether that’s a title shot or multiple title shots or a job or whatever.

“I had to move on and I had to go test the waters in Japan, even though I was snorting Oxycodone before I walked out to my fights. No excuses. It’s where my life was at that point. I’m happy it’s over. Do I miss it? Sure. It’s a drug I will never get again. It’s something I miss with walking out to the adoration of fans.”

McCall announced his retirement shortly after suffering a nine-second knockout loss to Kyoji Horiguchi at Rizin 10 in Japan. He ended his pro MMA career with a record of 13-7-1. He went one-on-one with the likes of “Mighty Mouse,” Dominick Cruz, Joseph Benavidez, Manel Kape, and Horiguchi.