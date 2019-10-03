UFC 243 | Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

In the main event of UFC 243, Robert Whittaker is looking to defend his middleweight title against the interim champion, Israel Adesanya. Heading into this fight, the champion is a -110 underdog while “The Last Stylebender” is a -120 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. As the odds suggest, the pros truly believe it is a pick’em fight, but the majority believe Robert Whittaker gets it done.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: I think Whittaker will win and he will win by KO/TKO, in the second or third round.

Marvin Vettori, UFC middleweight: I don’t think Adesanya will win. Robert Whittaker is playing a good mental game and has the skillset to neutralize Adesanya. It is an entertaining fight though.

Gilbert Burns, UFC welterweight: I like both fighters a lot. I’m a fan of both fighters so it is hard to say as they match up so well stylistically. If I had to pick, I think we hear “And New” as Adesanya wins.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I think Adesanya. Whittaker has the strength advantage, but I think Adesanya will keep him at distance and pick him apart.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I like Whittaker. I have counted him out before against Yoel Romero and he always pulls it through. I’m still not sold on Adesanya, and I think there are some areas he can be exposed in and I think Whittaker can do that.

Jack Shore, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one. It could go either way but I think Adesanya edges it out. That is truly anyone’s fight and either could finish the other at any time.

Tristan Connelly, UFC welterweight: I can argue hard for either fighter to win that fight. But, I think Adesanya will probably get it done as his striking is better. He will be able to keep the fight on the feet, but I’m like 51% sure he will win, 49% sure Whittaker wins. It is such a close fight, I think it goes the distance,

Hunter Azure, UFC bantamweight: That is going to be a good fight. I think Whittaker remains the champ. It will be a five-round fight, but his experience and more of his championship fights will help him get the win.

Yorgan De Castro, UFC heavyweight: I think Robert Whittaker. I think he will win by knockout.

Fighters picking Robert Whittaker: Jack Hermansson, Marvin Vettori, Kyle Nelson, Hunter Azure, Yorgan De Castro

Fighters picking Israel Adesanya: Gilbert Burns, Steven Peterson, Jack Shore, Tristan Connelly

