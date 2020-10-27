Miles Johns believes “things are going to get scary” in the later rounds for Kevin Natividad

Miles Johns is looking to get back into the win column.

Entering the UFC, Johns had a lot of hype behind him given he was the LFA bantamweight champion and picked up a big win on the Contender Series. He then followed that up with a decision win over Cole Smith in his debut.

However, in February at UFC 247, Johns suffered a second-round TKO loss to Mario Bautista. For the Fortis MMA product, he says he learned a lot from it, and not having the 0 is a big weight off his shoulders.

“I learned a lot. I was waiting too much and was making it a bigger deal than it was,” Johns said to BJPENN.com. “I’m extremely diligent on everything, writing down my training and what I ate and maybe I was too much. It’s been a little less of a weight on my shoulders and I feel super strong and super ready. Just be free and go for it.”

Now, Miles Johns will return to the Octagon on Halloween night against UFC newcomer, Kevin Natividad. For Johns, he knows Hawaiian is tough but he expects the longer the fight goes the more success he will have.

“He’s tough and a Hawaiian dude. We are built and fight very similar. We like that double jab with a right, he has a nice left hook. He can also wrestle and he’d tough but he hasn’t fought the level of competition I have,” Johns explained. “I’ve been in a 25-minute LFA title fight, been on the Contender Series, fought twice in the UFC. He will come out ready to fight and try and make a statement in his debut. But, when the later rounds hit, that is when things are going to get scary for him.”

Although Johns is looking to get back into the win column he isn’t putting any pressure on himself. Instead, he just wants to go in there and do what he does best.

“It is a fan-favorite matchup. We both are heavy hitters but I do think I’m better everywhere. I sometimes try to visualize the fight too much, so I’m just going in there to fight,” he concluded. “But, he will make a mistake and I will capitalize on it.”

Who do you think will win, Miles Johns or Kevin Natividad?