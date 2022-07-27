Drakkar Klose knew Diego Ferreira would pull out of UFC 277, vows to “beat up” Rafa Garcia

Drakkar Klose had a feeling Diego Ferreira wouldn’t be fighting him at UFC 277.

When Klose was booked to fight Ferreira, the Brazilian was in the lightweight rankings, despite being on a three-fight losing skid. Yet, he recently got dropped from the rankings and just two weeks from the event, Ferreira pulled out which didn’t surprise Klose.

“My manager hit me up and said Diego is out. I kind of figured it was going to happen but I thought it would be on fight week he would pull out,” Klose said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, luckily they found me a new opponent… I just thought his back is against the wall, he’s on a three-fight losing streak, and he’s fighting for his job. There are way easier fights for him to take than me. It’s going to be an ugly fight for him, so maybe he can find someone else to fight and win.”

When Ferreira pulled out, Klose made it known he wanted to remain on UFC 277 and he got his wish as he will face Rafa Garcia. Although he isn’t too familiar with Garcia he is excited about the fight.

“Not too familiar with him,” Klose said. “I know we fought on the same card in April, he also fought one of my old teammates Chris Gruetzemacher. When I watch him, he can take a beating, he’s tough but other than that it’s just another fight.”

Against Rafa Garcia, Drakkar Klose believes he is better everywhere than the Mexican and plans to make a statement at UFC 277.

Although Klose knows Garcia is as durable as they come, even if he doesn’t get the finish, he hopes to make it one-sided.

“I think I match up well with him and it’s going to be a grinding fight. He’s a lot smaller than me so this will be the first time ever that I’m fighting someone shorter than me and smaller,” Klose said. “It should be a fun fight but I see myself beating him everywhere… I’m just going to hit him repeatedly and hopefully, he falls. If not, just beat him up whether it’s on the feet or on the ground.”

Should Klose get his hand raised on Saturday in Dallas at UFC 277, the plan is to get a new contract and a top-15 opponent later this year.

“I have two fights on my contract, get this win and renegotiate a new contract and give me one of those top-15 guys,” Klose concluded.

Do you think Drakkar Klose will finish Rafa Garcia at UFC 277?

