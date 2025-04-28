Jake Paul defends his upcoming fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., compares it to Pimblett vs Chandler

Jake Paul doesn’t see an issue with his upcoming boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28.

Paul announced he’ll take on Chavez Jr.’s who’s a former WBC middleweight champion. However, he’s 39 and has rarely boxed, as he last fought in July of 2024, but before that was in 2021.

After the bout was announced, many were critical of Jake Paul for fighting another older fighter. However, he sees no issue in it and points to the recent UFC fight between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler.

Jake Paul addresses the critics talking about his next fight trying to discredit Julio Cesar Chavez Jr #JakePaul #PaulChavez pic.twitter.com/tBJWiqUDG7 — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 28, 2025

“Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is a former world champion, a cruiserweight world champion. The same weight as me, the same size as me, and 20 years more pro boxing experience than me,” Paul said in a video. “For you inbreds, let’s get the excuses out of the way. Last week, Paddy Pimblett beat Michael Chandler, and the whole world lost their mind, but not a single person mentioned Michael Chandler’s age. That’s because he’s still within his prime ages, the same age as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. If people didn’t have a problem with Paddy, then why do they have a problem with me? When I beat him, don’t even try to cry about his age.”

Jake Paul made it clear that if fans didn’t see an issue with Paddy Pimblett vs Michael Chandler, they shouldn’t see an issue with him fighting Chavez Jr. on June 28.