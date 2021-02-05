Dustin Poirier and Rose Namajunas highlighted in Super Bowl LV commercial

It’s Super Bowl weekend which aside from another NFL champion being crowned means another year of high-profile commercials. This year, former UFC titleholders Dustin Poirier and Rose Namajunas get some spotlight.

The NFL’s biggest game is the most-watched sporting event in the world and the 2020 season’s Super Bowl LV could very well break the average viewership record of 114M that was set in 2015 by Super Bowl XLIX.

This year’s game pits last year’s champion Kansas City Chiefs vs. the first-ever Super Bowl home team Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the program, fans around the world will get to see the biggest moments in the careers of Dustin Poirier and Rose Namajunas.

Highlighted by guaranteedRate, the commercial features Poirier’s most recent victory from UFC 257 on Jan. 23. Prior to the replay of “The Diamond’s” big second-round knockout of Conor McGregor, he’s seen training and eventually celebrating after his interim title capture vs. Max Holloway in 2019.

Now on a two-fight winning streak thanks to the massive knockout, Dustin Poirier is angling for a trilogy bout with the Irishman.

As for the former strawweight queen in Namajunas, the commercial focuses on her crowning achievement. At UFC 217 in 2017, “Thug Rose” needed just three minutes and three seconds to put away the undefeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk with strikes. She would go on to successfully defend her title in the instant rematch before dropping the title to Jessica Andrade in 2019.

Namajunas wound up avenging her last defeat to the Brazilian in their 2020 rematch. Scoring a unanimous decision, the former champ is now lined up for what’s been a long-negotiated potential title shot vs. the current queen, China’s Zhang Weili.

Years ago, it would have been wild to imagine that MMA fighters would be shown in any capacity to audiences as large as one like the Super Bowl. But Dustin Poirier and Rose Namajunas have earned their spots.