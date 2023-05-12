search

Daniel Cormier reacts to Francis Ngannou’s “fumbling the bag” post on social media: “Maybe Francis isn’t hurting as much as we think”

By Susan Cox - May 12, 2023

Daniel Cormier is reacting to Francis Ngannou’s ‘fumbling the bag’ post on social media.

Ngannou recently took to ‘Instagram’ with a picture of himself, sitting on his Mercedes, on the phone, with the caption:

“Just out here fumbling the bag 💰”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Francis Ngannou (@francisngannou)

Francis Ngannou and the UFC parted ways in January of this year after they were unable to reach a new contract deal. In the process, ‘The Predator’ was stripped of his  heavyweight championship title.

The former champion, 36, now a free agent, has yet to find a new home.

The UFC does however have a new heavyweight champion – Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) defeated Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 285 and was awarded the vacant title.

Jones is slated to fight Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) later this year, which could be ‘Bones’ last fight, unless Ngannou (17-3 MMA) resurfaces to face him in the Octagon.

Cormier, speaking on his YouTube channel, thinks a  Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou fight is a great idea:

“We want to see Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. I know I do. I’m all in on that fight because I think that fight would blow the roof off of on any arena that they put these two into. I believe that’s the one that will get Jones excited. It’ll challenge him physically, but also mentally for his preparation to be ready and more ready than ever because he understands the challenges ahead of him in Francis Ngannou.”

Continuing Cormier suggested that perhaps Ngannou isn’t hurting and is content with his current lot in life (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I don’t know what Francis is doing, but you saw his post the other day in front of the Mercedes: ‘Just me fumbling the bag. Maybe Francis isn’t hurting as much as we think. Maybe because Francis isn’t just out there boasting and pushing out ‘I’m doing this, this, this, and this,’ maybe the dude’s not hurting. Maybe Francis (has) got this sh*t all under control.”

While commentator Cormier would like to see Ngannou vs Jones, as would many others, it would mean UFC President would have to have a change of heart and allow Ngannou to return to the promotion.  It would also mean that Francis Ngannou would be willing to return to fight Jones.

Should all the stars align, perhaps a Ngannou vs Jones matchup might happen.

Would you like to see the two heavyweights battle it out in the Octagon?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

