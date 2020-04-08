Dana White responds to reports of UFC 249 happening at Tachi Palace Casino

On Tuesday night, the New York Times reported that UFC 249, which has been without an official location for several weeks, will go down at the Tachi Palace Casino on tribal land in California. UFC President Dana White refuses to confirm that report, insisting that all that matters is that the card will be viewable on ESPN.

“We’re going to be live from ESPN,” White told ESPN Get Up! host Mike Greenberg when asked where UFC 249 will occur. “It doesn’t matter where it is. First of all, no fans can come. You can’t come to the fight, you can’t buy a ticket. The only place to watch this in the United States is on ESPN and that’s the only thing that matters.

“I know that several news sources are putting out places where they think it is,” White added, referencing the New York Times report. “ESPN is where it is. That’s all you need to know.”

Greenberg then pressed White, asking him point-blank to comment on the New York Times report.

“What you’re referring to is the New York Times is reporting that UFC 249 will be held on tribal land in California,” Greenberg asked White. “Can you react to that?”

“ESPN,” White responded, side-stepping the question.

“So now confirmation whatsoever,” Greenberg replied, perfectly summing up the UFC boss’s response.

White has been adamant that he intends to keep the location of UFC 249 a secret to keep the “creeps” away — which explains his reluctance to confirm the New York Times report.

“There’s a lot of creepy people out there, you know? And when they find out the location, they start attacking the location and making phone calls,” White told ESPN earlier this week.

“So (keeping the location a secret) keeps the creeps at bay.”

What do you think of these comments from UFC President Dana White? Where do you think UFC 249 will happen?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/8/2020.