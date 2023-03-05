Dana White reacts to Jake Gyllenhaal’s physique in his “Road House” UFC fight: “I don’t think he’s been USADA tested”

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has gotten the attention of the MMA community with his appearances throughout UFC 285 fight week.

The Hollywood actor filmed a weigh-in face off with former UFC fighter Jay Hieron and the two even completed filming for a UFC “fight” for the movie “Road House.” The film will also feature former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor.

During the UFC 285 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White had some fun with Gyllenhaal’s impressive physique.

“Listen, what can I say? He looks good,” White said. “I don’t think he’s been USADA tested, but he looks great.”

Gyllenhaal’s co-star, McGregor, was also in attendance for UFC 285 fight week. He crashed the ceremonial weigh-ins and exchanged pleasantries with Jon Jones before introducing Gyllenhaal to shoot the weigh-in segment for “Road House.”

McGregor recently took to social media to claim he’s making bank for his role in the film.

“I’m the highest paid first-time actor of all time,” McGregor said. “Add that to the rest of all my accolades.”

McGregor expects “Road House” to be a successful film at the box office.

“I fancy my chances topping this list in record time,” McGregor said. “If the top gross off Liam’s film is $113m, as amazing as that is, my ‘Roadhouse’ trebles it. And more. I reckon half a billion in all. And I be chillin back with the calculator rockin alligator. ‘What can I do ya’s for’ #handy”

The live crowd inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, appeared to enjoy Gyllenhaal’s company. The fans reacted to what was going on in the fight segment of the film as if an actual bout was taking place. They did the same for the weigh-in filming, gasping when Jake Gyllenhaal slapped Jay Hieron.

As of now, there is no release date for “Road House,” but the film will be released by Amazon Studios.