Dana White reveals “a lot of shit went down on Friday” between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on TUF 31: “It shouldn’t have happened”

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler aren’t cordial with one another anymore, if UFC President Dana White is to be believed.

McGregor and Chandler will serve as coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter” season 31. Filming has already begun and White told reporters during the UFC 285 post-fight press conference that an incident recently occurred on the show involving McGregor and Chandler, and now the two are at odds (via MMAFighting.com).

“Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other, and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show,” White said at the UFC 285 post-fight press conference. “They do not like each other now. A lot of s*** went down on Friday.”

White said he simply couldn’t handle the situation in time before things escalated.

“There was a lot of s*** that went down on Friday, yeah,” White said. “I don’t look at stuff that’s good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens. The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened and I’m getting old. I would have been in there sooner back in the days but not good.”

McGregor and Chandler are set to do battle sometime this year. When asked about a specific date, the UFC boss had the following to say: