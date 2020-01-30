Nate Diaz takes aim at Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor, says they owe Stephen A Smith an aoplogy

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz believes Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor owe Stephen A Smith an apology.

The feud started shortly after McGregor decimated Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, where Smith had some questionable words regarding ‘Cowboys’ performance.

Smith’s choice words did not sit well with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who put the ESPN analyst on blast for his criticism of the Octagon veteran.

Later, former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor would take to Twitter where he requested that Stephen A Smith issue an apology for his comments.

Smith respectfully did not back down and has since issued responses to both Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor on social media.

Most recently it is Nate Diaz who has reacted to the ongoing beef. The Stockton native issued the following statement on Twitter where he suggested that Rogan and McGregor should get off each others nuts.

Check out Diaz’s post below:

“Rogan and Conor should give Stephen Smith a apology he said what it was, The fight was over before it started. Get off each other’s nuts.”

Nate Diaz was most recently seen in action in the main event of UFC 244 this past November, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal for the promotions inaugural BMF title.

Neither Conor McGreogr or Joe Rogan have responded to Diaz’s recent tweet as of this time.

One can only expect that a response will come shortly, especially from McGregor.

The pair have a long standing rivalry after splitting a pair of fights at UFC 196 and UFC 202.

Talks of a future trilogy between McGregor and Diaz have always been rumored and there is a chance fight fans could be treated to that soon.

What do you think of Nate Diaz suggesting that Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor should issue an apology to Stephen A Smith? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 29, 2020