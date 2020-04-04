Conor McGregor rips China for “ludicrously inhumane behavior”

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is doing everything in his power to assist his home country of Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish star has been vocal on social media in recent days, encouraging his countrymen to stay home and help others during the crisis. McGregor has also made multiple donations to help fight the Coronavirus and those suffering from the disease.

Despite Conor’s efforts, more bad news came out of Ireland today. RTE News reported that some of the protective equipment delivered from China was substandard to the specifications required for Covid-19.

Conor McGregor did not take well to that news and proceeded to blast China for their “ludicrously inhumane behavior”.

Truly horrendous. Not only are the prices being raised by these people on all our items. Masks, visors, gloves, ventilators, respirators, oxygen containers, screen monitors, you name it. All jacked in price. The batches coming in are now of no use!

Ludicrously inhumane behaviour. https://t.co/vWafczzEKA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2020

Conor McGregor continued:

Take back this thank you and offer of assistance, this instant!

It is barbaric what has been done here. All the way throughout this pandemic. Barbaric! #FlattenTheirNose https://t.co/rUvehC916w — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2020

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion made his highly anticipated Octagon return earlier this year at UFC 246.

That night in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor scored a sensational first round knockout victory over perennial division contender Donald Cerrone.

McGregor was hoping that victory would lead to a rematch with bitter rival and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic there is currently no timetable for the return of either ‘Notorious’ or ‘The Eagle‘.

