Conor McGregor hints ‘ulterior motives’ could’ve contributed to Frankie Edgar’s abrupt BKFC 82 removal

Conor McGregor had some interesting comments on former UFC champion Frankie Edgar’s abrupt removal from Bare Knuckle FC 82.

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar was set to make his combat sports return against fellow UFC veteran Jimmie Rivera at Bare Knuckle FC 82. It would’ve been Edgar’s bare-knuckle debut on his home turf in Newark, three years after announcing his MMA retirement at UFC 281.

But Edgar was removed from BKFC 82 due to medical reasons, according to BKFC President David Feldman. Edgar has since blasted the promotion, accusing BKFC of unprofessional practices and hinting at a potential lawsuit.

Since Edgar’s last UFC fight at UFC 281, Conor McGregor has added BKFC co-ownership to his portfolio. McGregor and Edgar are former top contenders in the UFC featherweight division; and although a fight never came to fruition, they shared a fair amount of trash talk from afar.

Conor McGregor promises Bare Knuckle FC will reconvene with Frankie Edgar after scratched debut

During a sitdown with Uncrowned, McGregor was asked to comment on Edgar’s abrupt removal from BKFC 82.

“For me, personally, I think Frankie would have been well able for this. It was the BKFC doctors that done it overall, partnered with the commission. Safety is paramount. At this juncture, we want to be correct,” McGregor said of Edgar.

“Some people close to the fighter themselves can have ulterior motives, and that can be sad sometimes. Frankie’s a grown man. There’s something here for Frankie, for sure. Absolute legend in the sport, in fighting. And he’s huge in New Jersey, and we have a big base here.

“We’re going to do something with Frankie,” McGregor continued. “I’d love to get him a chance to compete; he could probably compete against [Timmy Mason], that would be a matchup!”

It’s uncertain if Edgar will be rescheduled for a debut in BKFC or if the two sides will part ways.